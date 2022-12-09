Tayside parents told to keep kids with Strep A and scarlet fever symptoms at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Tayside parents told to keep kids with Strep A and scarlet fever symptoms at home

By Cheryl Peebles
December 9 2022, 4.30pm Updated: December 15 2022, 10.02am
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.

Parents in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire are being told to keep children at home if they think they have scarlet fever.

Amid a nationwide spike in cases, NHS Tayside have sent letters to worried parents through local schools in an attempt to reassure and advise them.

Scarlet fever can be caused by Strep A, and both infections are common and usually mild.

However, 15 children in the UK have died since September due to a more invasive form of Strep A.

Parents are being told to seek medical advice and keep kids at home for at least 24 hours after they start antibiotics if they think they have scarlet fever.

A letter has gone out to parents through schools. Image: Supplied.

Confusion over case numbers

Anxiety and confusion over the extent of infection among local children has been growing among parents.

One Dundee parent claims a lack of testing is adding to that.

The mum, who did not wish to be named, said numerous cases of Strep A were being treated at her child’s school.

But she said: “No formal swabs confirming the disease were taken. [They were] only treated on the basis they think it’s Strep.

“This is what’s causing the confusion. Without accurate diagnosis the schools and nurseries can’t enforce anything.

“GPs either have to officially test the kids before issuing antibiotics or figures need to be obtained detailing the numbers being treated on suspicion of Strep without an official confirmation.”

The NHS Tayside letter to parents addresses the national increase in scarlet fever and Strep A (GAS) infections in Scotland, and says scarlet fever should be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complication and infection spread.

What to do if you suspect scarlet fever

It says: “We know that you may find this concerning, but the NHS Tayside Health Protection Team are monitoring the situation and are working closely with Public Health Scotland to ensure all the latest information and advice is provided to the public.”

The advice to parents who think they or their child has scarlet fever is:

  • See your GP or contact NHS 111 as soon as possible
  • Take the full course of antibiotics prescribed
  • Stay off school or work for at least 24 hours after starting antibiotics.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include:

  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Fever
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Later, a fine red rash which feels like sandpaper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Children should be kept at home if they have symptoms of scarlet fever, which include a sore throat. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented