Tayside parents told to keep kids with Strep A and scarlet fever symptoms at home

Parents in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire are being told to keep children at home if they think they have scarlet fever.

Amid a nationwide spike in cases, NHS Tayside have sent letters to worried parents through local schools in an attempt to reassure and advise them.

Scarlet fever can be caused by Strep A, and both infections are common and usually mild.

However, 15 children in the UK have died since September due to a more invasive form of Strep A.

Parents are being told to seek medical advice and keep kids at home for at least 24 hours after they start antibiotics if they think they have scarlet fever.

Confusion over case numbers

Anxiety and confusion over the extent of infection among local children has been growing among parents.

One Dundee parent claims a lack of testing is adding to that.

The mum, who did not wish to be named, said numerous cases of Strep A were being treated at her child’s school.

But she said: “No formal swabs confirming the disease were taken. [They were] only treated on the basis they think it’s Strep.

“This is what’s causing the confusion. Without accurate diagnosis the schools and nurseries can’t enforce anything.

“GPs either have to officially test the kids before issuing antibiotics or figures need to be obtained detailing the numbers being treated on suspicion of Strep without an official confirmation.”

The NHS Tayside letter to parents addresses the national increase in scarlet fever and Strep A (GAS) infections in Scotland, and says scarlet fever should be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complication and infection spread.

What to do if you suspect scarlet fever

It says: “We know that you may find this concerning, but the NHS Tayside Health Protection Team are monitoring the situation and are working closely with Public Health Scotland to ensure all the latest information and advice is provided to the public.”

The advice to parents who think they or their child has scarlet fever is:

See your GP or contact NHS 111 as soon as possible

Take the full course of antibiotics prescribed

Stay off school or work for at least 24 hours after starting antibiotics.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include:

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Later, a fine red rash which feels like sandpaper.