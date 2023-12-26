Fife Delighted parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first Christmas baby born in Kirkcaldy Sarah and Mark Hanney gave birth to their third child, a baby girl, at Victoria Hospital at 4.30pm. By Ben MacDonald December 26 2023, 8.52am Share Delighted parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first Christmas baby born in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4850235/tayside-fifes-first-christmas-baby-born-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Sarah and Mark Hanney welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Christmas Day. Image: NHS Fife Tayside and Fife’s first baby born on Christmas Day 2023 made her appearance in Kirkcaldy. Sarah and Mark Hanney’s daughter was born at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at 4.30pm. The girl, Sarah and Mark’s third child, is yet to be named. The new arrival weighed in at a bouncing 7lb 9oz. Baby Hanney born at 4.30pm Proud mum and dad are Sarah and Mark from Inverkeithing who welcomed their baby into the world at 4.30pm on Christmas afternoon. The baby girl arrived at 4.30pm on Christmas Day. Image: NHS Fife Sarah and Mark have yet to name the little girl. Image: NHS Fife Mum and baby are both well and the happy parents managed to take time to pose for pics with their new daughter.
