Delighted parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first Christmas baby born in Kirkcaldy

Tayside and Fife’s first baby born on Christmas Day 2023 made her appearance in Kirkcaldy.

Sarah and Mark Hanney’s daughter was born at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at 4.30pm.

The girl, Sarah and Mark’s third child, is yet to be named.

The new arrival weighed in at a bouncing 7lb 9oz.

Mum and baby are both well and the happy parents managed to take time to pose for pics with their new daughter.