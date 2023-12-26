Delighted parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first Christmas baby born in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Delighted parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first Christmas baby born in Kirkcaldy

Sarah and Mark Hanney gave birth to their third child, a baby girl, at Victoria Hospital at 4.30pm.

By Ben MacDonald
Sarah, Mark and baby Hanney
Sarah and Mark Hanney welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Christmas Day. Image: NHS Fife

Tayside and Fife’s first baby born on Christmas Day 2023 made her appearance in Kirkcaldy.

Sarah and Mark Hanney’s daughter was born at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at 4.30pm.

The girl, Sarah and Mark’s third child, is yet to be named.

The new arrival weighed in at a bouncing 7lb 9oz.

Baby Hanney born at 4.30pm

Proud mum and dad are Sarah and Mark from Inverkeithing who welcomed their baby into the world at 4.30pm on Christmas afternoon.

The baby girl arrived at 4.30pm on Christmas Day. Image: NHS Fife
Sarah and Mark have yet to name the little girl. Image: NHS Fife

Mum and baby are both well and the happy parents managed to take time to pose for pics with their new daughter.

More from Fife

Andy's Man Club is a good source of mental health support in Fife
Feeling overwhelmed after Christmas? List of mental health support services in Fife
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Glenrothes attack treated as attempted murder
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.
New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife
Officers were seen searching an area of the Raeburn Heights housing estate on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Man hospitalised with 'serious' injuries after Glenrothes disturbance
Postie the Leven Scottie is back in time for Christmas
Here comes Santa Paws - Leven Scottie By The Sea back in post for…
Beth Harvie, left, and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are involved in the Cupar community.
Ask a local: Our five favourite things about Cupar
Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
First Endeavour LLP affordable housing site in Kirkcaldy.
Fife builders 'mistakenly' told they had been sacked days before Christmas
Three pharmacies in Fife will serve patients on Christmas Day. Image: Shutterstock
Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?
Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders.
Public to be offered 'hard hat tours' of £10m Leven visitor attraction project

Conversation