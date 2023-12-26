EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss addresses Dan O’Reilly’s future and January transfer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss addresses Dan O’Reilly’s future and January transfer plans

The defender's contract is due to expire in the coming days.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray addressed the future of Raith centre-back Dan O'Reilly. Image: SNS.
Discussions over Dan O’Reilly’s future at Raith Rovers are “two-way” insists manager Ian Murray.

The defender was a free agent when he signed a short-term deal last month and was an unused substitute in Friday night’s 4-4 draw with Ayr United.

That is due to expire in a few days after Rovers complete their 2023 schedule with a home match versus Arbroath.

O’Reilly started the first four matches immediately after he signed and Murray will be surprised if, given his performances, Raith are the only club with an interest in the centre-back.

The 28-year-old’s future could determine whether or not Murray seeks more defensive cover during the January window, with the loan market the most likely option for the Scottish Championship league leaders.

Dan O’Reilly deal ‘suited’ all parties

“No decision is being made at the moment,” Murray told Courier Sport. “When we signed Dan it was a good fit for both parties.

“It was good for Dan to get back playing football. it was good for us because we needed a centre half and we got someone of Dan’s calibre and experience which was really important.

“We’ll speak to Dan at some point and see what he’s thinking as well – because it’s not a one-way thing.

“Dan’s done really well and has put himself in the shop window and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a couple of teams, particularly in the Championship, looking for a centre half and they are not talking about Dan.”

The Raith manager said recently that pace on the wing is one thing he will look to add over the coming weeks, but stressed that he’d be content to go with what he has for the run-in.

Depending on O’Reilly, and the fitness of the returning Keith Watson, a defender may be on their shopping list too.

Raith boss will look to loan market

“I would probably say the loan market is the one we will look at first,” said Murray. “The January window is very hard for all of us.

“It’s hard for Championship clubs in particular. Because of the winter break, the top teams aren’t going to do any business before the Scottish Cup games.

“I would expect very little in our league to be done before the latter end of January.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We might have a look at a bit of defensive cover – it depends on Dan O’Reilly, it maybe depends on Shaun Byrne as well.

“But, to be honest, as I said to the board, I’m very happy with what we have.

“If this is what we have, then that’s fine, but I think we’re all in agreement that sometimes – especially with the way we’ve started – maybe one or two just to help us a little bit would be great.

We don’t want to get ourselves in a silly position.”

