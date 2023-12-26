EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss addresses Dan O’Reilly’s future and January transfer plans

Discussions over Dan O’Reilly’s future at Raith Rovers are “two-way” insists manager Ian Murray.

The defender was a free agent when he signed a short-term deal last month and was an unused substitute in Friday night’s 4-4 draw with Ayr United.

That is due to expire in a few days after Rovers complete their 2023 schedule with a home match versus Arbroath.

O’Reilly started the first four matches immediately after he signed and Murray will be surprised if, given his performances, Raith are the only club with an interest in the centre-back.

The 28-year-old’s future could determine whether or not Murray seeks more defensive cover during the January window, with the loan market the most likely option for the Scottish Championship league leaders.

Dan O’Reilly deal ‘suited’ all parties

“No decision is being made at the moment,” Murray told Courier Sport. “When we signed Dan it was a good fit for both parties.

“It was good for Dan to get back playing football. it was good for us because we needed a centre half and we got someone of Dan’s calibre and experience which was really important.

“We’ll speak to Dan at some point and see what he’s thinking as well – because it’s not a one-way thing.

“Dan’s done really well and has put himself in the shop window and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a couple of teams, particularly in the Championship, looking for a centre half and they are not talking about Dan.”

The Raith manager said recently that pace on the wing is one thing he will look to add over the coming weeks, but stressed that he’d be content to go with what he has for the run-in.

Depending on O’Reilly, and the fitness of the returning Keith Watson, a defender may be on their shopping list too.

Raith boss will look to loan market

“I would probably say the loan market is the one we will look at first,” said Murray. “The January window is very hard for all of us.

“It’s hard for Championship clubs in particular. Because of the winter break, the top teams aren’t going to do any business before the Scottish Cup games.

“I would expect very little in our league to be done before the latter end of January.

“We might have a look at a bit of defensive cover – it depends on Dan O’Reilly, it maybe depends on Shaun Byrne as well.

“But, to be honest, as I said to the board, I’m very happy with what we have.

“If this is what we have, then that’s fine, but I think we’re all in agreement that sometimes – especially with the way we’ve started – maybe one or two just to help us a little bit would be great.

“We don’t want to get ourselves in a silly position.”