Raith Rovers in talks with stars over new deals as Andy Barrowman lifts lid on January transfer strategy

Andy Barrowman has revealed Raith Rovers are ‘comfortable’ with the pace and progress of discussions over new contracts for their star performers.

And the Stark’s Park CEO insists there will be NO change to their January transfer window strategy to meet supporters’ rising expectations of a title charge.

The Kirkcaldy outfit moved five points clear at the top of the Championship table with Saturday’s stunning 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The victory has Rovers fans dreaming of promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 26 years.

But Barrowman has dismissed any notion the Raith hierarchy might be tempted to give in to ‘emotion’ and loosen the purse strings in a bid to chase the holy grail of the Premiership.

He said: “We have always had a plan of what January would look like.

“We’re not making plans based on, ‘oh, we’re up there, let’s strengthen when we’re strong’.

“We had a plan for January, even before the summer window closed.

“We felt there might be something we could do in January that possibly wasn’t there in the summer.

Barrowman: ‘We’re quietly confident’

“You try to plan ahead, although things change and you have to pivot and try to adapt to that.

“But we’re quietly confident with what we’re going to do.

“The expectation levels are going up and there might be an expectation from the fans to go and strengthen.

“But everything’s done with the best interests of the club at heart and we’ll try to take the emotion out of it.

“We’re well prepared for the January window already and that’s despite the position we’re in in the league.”

As well as considering possible new signings next month, Raith are fully aware the new year could ramp up outside interest in their key players.

The likes of Dylan Easton, Lewis Vaughan, Sam Stanton, Jamie Gullan, Liam Dick, Ross Millen and Ross Matthews are all on contracts due to expire at the end of the season.

Hugely impressive performances will ensure some will be attracting possible suitors who know they can kick off discussions in the coming days.

But Barrowman insists Rovers are content with where they are in the process of agreeing fresh terms with those they want to retain.

He added: “A lot of work has already been done in that area.

‘We’re onto something good here’

“I know the fans get anxious coming up to January when they think, ‘players can talk to anyone’.

“But we’ve done a lot of groundwork behind the scenes that people won’t necessarily see.

“We’re comfortable with where we are.

“I think it goes for any player – or any member of staff, to be honest – that it would have to be a hell of a good offer from a hell of a good club to make someone think that Raith Rovers wasn’t the place to be in their career.

“I think we’re onto something good here. It’s an enjoyable place to come to your work every day.

“If I’m a player playing for Raith Rovers it would have to be a seriously good option to make me think that my future lay elsewhere.”