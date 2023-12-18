Engineering workers to strike at two Tayside and Fife sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Engineering workers to strike at two Tayside and Fife sites

Around 70 workers across the two sites will strike due to a dispute over pay.

By Gavin Harper
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.

More than 50 engineering construction workers at two plants in Tayside and Fife have voted to strike over pay.

Unite the union said workers at GSK’s Montrose plant and Exxon Mobil at Mossmorran have rejected a two-year pay offer.

The offer is for a 10% pay increase for 2024 and 5% for 2025.

However, the union said the pay offer does not go far enough to restore years of falling wages for engineering construction workers.

Unite said the staff – 16 at Montrose and 60 at Mossmorran – have endured a real terms pay cut since the pandemic.

During Covid, a pay freeze was imposed on the workers even though they provided essential services.

The Exxon Mobil site at Mossmorran. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In January 2022, they received a two-year pay deal of 2.5% for 2022 and the same percentage increase for 2023 – even though inflation was soaring into double digits.

The workers, operate under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI).

Workers ‘have seen pay fall’ says union

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “NAECI workers have seen their pay fall further and further behind in real terms as a result of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

“NAECI contractors and clients can fully afford to put forward a better offer.

“This is what must happen.”

Sharon Graham, the general-secretary of Unite the Union.
Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite.

The workers carry out essential repair and maintenance at the site and strike action would cause significant disruption.

Strike action will be conducted in conjunction with other NAECI workers across the country.

It is understood dates for the strikes at both sites are yet to be confirmed.

Unite to ballot more workers

Due to the strength of feeling amongst NAECI members, Unite is balloting even more workers at other sites across the country to join any industrial action.

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “There is a limited window of opportunity for NAECI contractors and clients to avoid widespread industrial unrest.

Workers at the GSK site in Montrose.

“They have the money to ensure our members rates are restored to their previous value.

“Their latest offer was inadequate and was overwhelmingly rejected by our members.

“They need to get back into negotiations and work with us to find an acceptable offer.”

GSK and Exxon Mobil have been contacted for comment.

Conversation