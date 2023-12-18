Engineering workers to strike at two Tayside and Fife sites

More than 50 engineering construction workers at two plants in Tayside and Fife have voted to strike over pay.

Unite the union said workers at GSK’s Montrose plant and Exxon Mobil at Mossmorran have rejected a two-year pay offer.

The offer is for a 10% pay increase for 2024 and 5% for 2025.

However, the union said the pay offer does not go far enough to restore years of falling wages for engineering construction workers.

Unite said the staff – 16 at Montrose and 60 at Mossmorran – have endured a real terms pay cut since the pandemic.

During Covid, a pay freeze was imposed on the workers even though they provided essential services.

In January 2022, they received a two-year pay deal of 2.5% for 2022 and the same percentage increase for 2023 – even though inflation was soaring into double digits.

The workers, operate under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI).

Workers ‘have seen pay fall’ says union

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “NAECI workers have seen their pay fall further and further behind in real terms as a result of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

“NAECI contractors and clients can fully afford to put forward a better offer.

“This is what must happen.”

The workers carry out essential repair and maintenance at the site and strike action would cause significant disruption.

Strike action will be conducted in conjunction with other NAECI workers across the country.

It is understood dates for the strikes at both sites are yet to be confirmed.

Unite to ballot more workers

Due to the strength of feeling amongst NAECI members, Unite is balloting even more workers at other sites across the country to join any industrial action.

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “There is a limited window of opportunity for NAECI contractors and clients to avoid widespread industrial unrest.

“They have the money to ensure our members rates are restored to their previous value.

“Their latest offer was inadequate and was overwhelmingly rejected by our members.

“They need to get back into negotiations and work with us to find an acceptable offer.”

GSK and Exxon Mobil have been contacted for comment.