Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee games festival’s anger at new arena’s Arcadia name

The games festival, which has run in the city since 2017, said Arcadia is its "brand and identity".

By Rob McLaren
Biome Collective has been running the Arcadia computer games festival since 2017. Director and creative producer Malath Abbas.
Biome Collective has been running the Arcadia computer games festival since 2017. Director and creative producer Malath Abbas.

The organiser of a Dundee games festival said he has been “completely blindsided” by the developers of a city arena project using the same name.

The Courier revealed last week that new plans are being developed for an arena at Dundee waterfront.

Formerly envisioned as a 4,000-seat arena focusing on esports, the new proposal is for a 1,000-seat multi-purpose arena at Slessor Gardens.

The project is now going under the banner of Dundee Arcadia. Artwork shows the word Arcadia across the front of the glass-fronted building.

This has come as a shock to the organisers of a computer games festival, also called Arcadia, which has run in the city since 2017.

Dundee Arcadia name

The festival – a mixture of industry conferences and the chance for members of the public to play new games – has previously taken place at West Ward, the Vision building at Greenmarket, V&A and Discovery Point.

It is operated by the Biome Collective who are currently planning next year’s event.

The latest concept art for Dundee Arcadia waterfront arena. Image: Holmes Miller

Director and creative producer Malath Abbas said: “I have been part of the games community in the city for the past 10 years and I’d be supportive of any esports arena.

“I want to see an investment in the city like this – but for it to be done this way without consultation…it doesn’t seem like the right way to do business.

“Since the plans were announced last week, I’ve had many people ask me if I’m part of this. It’s confusing.

“For us the Arcadia brand and identity is integral.”

Public statement

Mr Abbas said he is exploring his legal options. Arcadia Festival took to X, formerly Twitter, to release a public statement.

It urges the arena developers to get in touch to “get to the bottom” of the naming issue.

The statement said: “We have no involvement in this project and have not been approached about it.

The Arcadia Festival statement on X. Image: X

“Although there are many games companies in Dundee, there are few people or organisations in the games events space.

“It’s disheartening that this decision has been made with no consultation with us.”

Dundee arena plans

The arena developers has registered the name Dundee Arcadia Limited at Companies House.

The arena would be used for esports, music and other live events. The best streaming technology will be part of the design, giving the potential to sell virtual tickets to concerts to thousands of fans.

As well as the arena, there will be food and drink venues and ancillary buildings which might host related businesses or be used for accommodation.

How the new Dundee waterfront arena could look. Image: Holmes Miller.

There is no definite timeline for the building and the planning process is yet to get under way.

The developers were asked to comment on the Arcadia Festival’s concerns over the building’s name.

Mr Abbas said: “We’re small but we are connected with the industry. We work with the city, we get national grants, we are established.

“But ultimately we are a tiny, grassroots organisation as opposed to people who are raising capital for a big building that will involve millions and millions of pounds. The scale here is very different.”

