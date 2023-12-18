Three fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dundee

Multiple fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a house in Dundee on Monday afternoon.

Three fire appliances, two from Macalpine Road and a third from Blackness Road station, were scrambled shortly after 1.30pm.

It came after the alarm was raised of a fire at a house on Liff Road in the Dryburgh area of the city.

It’s understood police were also in attendance.

Three fire appliances called to tackle house fire on Liff Road in Dundee

Photographs poste on social media show windows from the house blackened by the smoke.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 1.36pm on Monday of a fire at a house on Liff Road.

“Three appliances were despatched to the scene and on arrival found the house to be alight.

“Firefighters tackled the fire and the stop call was recorded at 2.27pm.

There were no reports of anyone one injured in the incident.”

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.