Dylan Easton addresses Raith future as boss explains what Rovers star needs

The midfield maestro's current deal expires at the end of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray had his say on the future of Raith star Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray had his say on the future of Raith star Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

Dylan Easton said he will speak to Raith Rovers before deciding his future.

The 30-year-old is “loving every minute” at the moment after sending his side five points clear in the Scottish Championship with the only goal of the game against Dundee United.

It has not always been the case for Easton and his manager Ian Murray, who has now signed the playmaker for three different clubs, said that the player is someone who needs to be enjoying his football to thrive.

Right now, Easton and the rest of those connected with Raith are riding the crest of a wave.

“I am here until the end of the season and I am loving every minute of my football at Raith,” said Easton. “It is probably the most I have ever enjoyed my football.

“Playing under the gaffer as well, we have a very good relationship. He says to me if I can play with a smile on my face, it brings the best out of me.

“I still feel I have so much more to give. I feel the older I am getting, the fitter I am getting and the better I am getting.

“I am loving it here so I will speak to Raith and see what happens here first.”

‘No doubt’ Raith want to keep Dylan Easton

Saturday’s sensational strike was Easton’s seventh goal of the season, each one better than the last.

From a loan spell at Dumbarton to a key part of his Airdrie side before following Murray to Stark’s Park, The Rovers manager knows all too well what Easton is capable of.

Dylan Easton's curling drive for Raith Rovers beats Dundee United keeper Kevin Dabrowski
Raith’s Dylan Easton won the game with a superb strike. Image: SNS.

He is one of a few key players who are out of contract at the end of this season – and one they definitely want to keep.

“There’s no doubt we’d like to keep a hold of Dylan,” said Murray. “We discussed it internally in the club as well.

“I wouldn’t say Dylan is a special case, and it’s no disrespect to him because I’ve got all the time in the world for Dylan – I think that’s obvious because I signed him from Airdrie – but he needs to be happy where he is.

“That’s very, very important. And I would tell him that – unless an outstanding offer came his way and I would also be honest with him on that as well.

“We would love to keep Dylan but we know when he puts performances in like that, and scores goals like that, it becomes harder and harder for us.

Dylan Easton has replaced by Raith boss Ian Murray in the second half. Image: SNS.

“But all we ask of players is honesty and transparency because it’s not going to affect my team selection in any way after January, or with any player for that matter.”

