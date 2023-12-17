4 Raith Rovers talking points: More improvements, more Dylan Easton magic and a club together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: More improvements, more Dylan Easton magic and a club together

Ian Murray's side are now five points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Dylan Easton's latest bit of magic won the game for Raith. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

After securing what could be a pivotal win at Tannadice, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray encouraged his supporters to dream.

It’s no wonder. Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee United sent them five points clear in the Championship, having played a game more than their closest rivals.

Seven wins in a row, 13 matches unbeaten, eight consecutive away victories – it’s difficult not to get carried away.

But there is a realism among the squad and management that there is a long, long way to go if they are to pip United to the Scottish Championship title.

For now, they are savouring another notable victory on this incredible run, thanks to an outstanding bit of play from Dylan Easton.

Second-half improvements

If you were straining to find a negative in Raith’s start to the league season, the period between half-time and 75 minutes is where they have been their most vulnerable.

That looked to have changed versus Partick Thistle when Easton beat a couple of defenders and fired his side two in front.

But then Thistle would go on to score three times before Rovers’ customary late show.

In the last two matches, there have been no second-half goals conceded.

Dylan Easton's curling drive for Raith Rovers beats Dundee United keeper Kevin Dabrowski
Raith’s Dylan Easton won the game with a superb strike. Image: SNS.

It is also the period in which Raith Rovers have scored the least goals, but that didn’t stop Easton from providing a bit of skill to win Saturday’s huge game.

Defensive heroics

Clean sheets haven’t been Rovers’ forte this season either, they haven’t had to be, and on Saturday they limited the league favourites to few clear-cut chances.

Ross Millen celebrated a last-ditch tackle like it was a goal, Scott Brown and Euan Murray threw themselves in front of the same shot.

Raith Rovers' ROss Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult of Dundee United
Raith’s Ross Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult. Image: SNS

When United did get a sight at goal it was from distance and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made big saves.

Most expected goals in this game but, after a turgid first half, it took a single moment of magic to win the game.

For 90 minutes, it required an excellent defensive performance from Raith.

Dylan Easton

You could spend all day arguing which of Easton’s goals is his best. This season or last.

Last season, he could have had a goal-of-the-season competition all to himself.

Easton is building up a similar case this season too and on Saturday netted his seventh stunner of the season.

Regardless of quality, that’s his most important of the season so far, giving Rovers a five-point lead in the Championship.

Togetherness

It’s inevitably easier to embrace positivity when results keep coming but this new Rovers board has barely put a foot wrong.

From player facilities to the fan experience and the product on the park, they have delivered.

Their latest gesture to show their appreciation to the fans saw seven buses subsidised which has only strengthened the bonds forming around Kirkcaldy at the moment.

The scenes at the end with the fans signing and players posing for photos and handing out pieces of kit will live long in the memory for those involved.

