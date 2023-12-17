4 Raith Rovers talking points: More improvements, more Dylan Easton magic and a club together

After securing what could be a pivotal win at Tannadice, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray encouraged his supporters to dream.

It’s no wonder. Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee United sent them five points clear in the Championship, having played a game more than their closest rivals.

Seven wins in a row, 13 matches unbeaten, eight consecutive away victories – it’s difficult not to get carried away.

But there is a realism among the squad and management that there is a long, long way to go if they are to pip United to the Scottish Championship title.

Pass it! Pass it! Pass it! GOAL! Dylan Easton with the winner yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QIhNVEjniR — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 17, 2023

For now, they are savouring another notable victory on this incredible run, thanks to an outstanding bit of play from Dylan Easton.

Second-half improvements

If you were straining to find a negative in Raith’s start to the league season, the period between half-time and 75 minutes is where they have been their most vulnerable.

That looked to have changed versus Partick Thistle when Easton beat a couple of defenders and fired his side two in front.

But then Thistle would go on to score three times before Rovers’ customary late show.

In the last two matches, there have been no second-half goals conceded.

It is also the period in which Raith Rovers have scored the least goals, but that didn’t stop Easton from providing a bit of skill to win Saturday’s huge game.

Defensive heroics

Clean sheets haven’t been Rovers’ forte this season either, they haven’t had to be, and on Saturday they limited the league favourites to few clear-cut chances.

Ross Millen celebrated a last-ditch tackle like it was a goal, Scott Brown and Euan Murray threw themselves in front of the same shot.

When United did get a sight at goal it was from distance and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made big saves.

Most expected goals in this game but, after a turgid first half, it took a single moment of magic to win the game.

For 90 minutes, it required an excellent defensive performance from Raith.

Dylan Easton

You could spend all day arguing which of Easton’s goals is his best. This season or last.

Last season, he could have had a goal-of-the-season competition all to himself.

Dylan Easton puts on a show to help the Rovers earn 3 points at Ayr 🤩 Match highlights and post-match reaction to yesterday's win are now on YouTube.https://t.co/3rhla4HULF pic.twitter.com/gnclW3tLlQ — RaithTV (@RaithTV) October 1, 2023

Easton is building up a similar case this season too and on Saturday netted his seventh stunner of the season.

Regardless of quality, that’s his most important of the season so far, giving Rovers a five-point lead in the Championship.

Togetherness

It’s inevitably easier to embrace positivity when results keep coming but this new Rovers board has barely put a foot wrong.

From player facilities to the fan experience and the product on the park, they have delivered.

Immensely proud of every single person connected with the club tonight. The bond between the players and supporters is something truly special. This is not a run of form, this is a movement. #YouBelong https://t.co/506Gk7CGEB — Andrew Barrowman (@a_barrowman) December 16, 2023

Their latest gesture to show their appreciation to the fans saw seven buses subsidised which has only strengthened the bonds forming around Kirkcaldy at the moment.

The scenes at the end with the fans signing and players posing for photos and handing out pieces of kit will live long in the memory for those involved.