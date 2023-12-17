VIDEO: Thieves flee with wooden Christmas tree ripped from garden of ‘deeply upset’ Fife mum

A Fife mum was left ‘deeply upset’ after a group of teens snatched a Christmas tree decoration from her front garden.

Hayley Fyfe woke up to find her wooden Christmas tree had been ripped from her garden on Saturday morning.

The Dunfermline resident was shocked when a neighbour sent a video of teens running off with the still-lit tree under arm.

Doorbell footage captured on Pittencriefff Street catches the culprits in the act at 9:58pm on Friday.

The mum of four said: “When I got up on Saturday morning I looked out the front and the tree had gone.

“It had been dug into the ground so they must have had to rip it out.

“I’m deeply upset, as are my children.

“Why would anyone want to do something like this at this time of year?”

Teens run off with Dunfermline mum’s Christmas tree

The 38-year-old added: “One of my neighbour’s doorbells shows the group of teens run off the tree heading towards Tesco.

“There were around six of them in total, all looked to be teenagers.

“Someone said it was left at the Tesco car park – but it’s still not turned up yet.

“It’s gutting – that tree had a meaning attached to it too.”

The wooden tree had been purchased by Hayley from the Pittencrieff Primary School fayre – having been built by Andrew Dick from Nailed It Fencing.

Hayley described the tree as ‘meaningful’ as Andrew is her young son’s nursery teacher.

The incident comes weeks after the metal tree on Montrose High Street was vandalised for the sixth year running.