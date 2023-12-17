VIDEO: Thieves flee with wooden Christmas tree ripped from garden of ‘deeply upset’ Fife mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Thieves flee with wooden Christmas tree ripped from garden of ‘deeply upset’ Fife mum

Doorbell footage captured the culprits in the act.

By Andrew Robson
Video footage shows youths run away with Fife mum's Christmas tree in Dunfermline
Footage captured on Pittencrieff Street in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied

A Fife mum was left ‘deeply upset’ after a group of teens snatched a Christmas tree decoration from her front garden.

Hayley Fyfe woke up to find her wooden Christmas tree had been ripped from her garden on Saturday morning.

The Dunfermline resident was shocked when a neighbour sent a video of teens running off with the still-lit tree under arm.

Doorbell footage captured on Pittencriefff Street catches the culprits in the act at 9:58pm on Friday.

The mum of four said: “When I got up on Saturday morning I looked out the front and the tree had gone.

“It had been dug into the ground so they must have had to rip it out.

“I’m deeply upset, as are my children.

“Why would anyone want to do something like this at this time of year?”

Teens run off with Dunfermline mum’s Christmas tree

The 38-year-old added: “One of my neighbour’s doorbells shows the group of teens run off the tree heading towards Tesco.

“There were around six of them in total, all looked to be teenagers.

“Someone said it was left at the Tesco car park – but it’s still not turned up yet.

“It’s gutting – that tree had a meaning attached to it too.”

Tree stolen from mums garden in Fife
A similar tree to the one stolen. Image: Supplied

The wooden tree had been purchased by Hayley from the Pittencrieff Primary School fayre – having been built by Andrew Dick from Nailed It Fencing.

Hayley described the tree as ‘meaningful’ as Andrew is her young son’s nursery teacher.

The incident comes weeks after the metal tree on Montrose High Street was vandalised for the sixth year running.

More from Fife

Dougray Scott as Sean Ambrose in Mission: Impossible 2
Fife actor and Vigil star Dougray Scott fears AI could replace actors and turn…
Fire at electrical substation at Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes, on December 17 2023.
Fire at Fife electricity substation leaves locals without power
Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.
Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly
Balbirnie House in Glenrothes introduce new parking rules
Fife hotel boss starts charging motorists after 'decades of inconsiderate parking'
7
Kino Leven cinema announces it will close
Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Midwife at Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital suspended to 'protect the public'
Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours.
Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients
The Former United Free Church in Dysart.
Dysart church steeple to be removed due to 'immediate risk to public'
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews
Plans for St Andrews student accommodation with 700 beds approved

Conversation