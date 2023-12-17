Coastguard called to police incident in Carnoustie

The Coastguard has been called to a police incident in Carnoustie.

Police and a lifeboat crew are also in attendance at the incident in the Carnoustie Beach area.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed attendance at an ongoing police incident near Carnoustie Beach at shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

An RNLI lifeboat was deployed from Broughty Ferry at 4.46pm in connection with the incident.

HM Coastguard and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More follows