Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers fans are ‘proud’ again as 12 free buses head for Dundee United clash

Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers are making their supporters ‘proud’ again as they prepare to travel in huge numbers for the top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

Directors have clubbed together to personally pay for an incredible 12 buses for fans to travel for free to Tannadice.

An away support of over 1,800 is expected to back the Stark’s Park outfit against United, who have promised to open the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand if there is enough demand.

The encounter could attract somewhere in the region of 10,000 fans as Raith attempt to cling to top spot in the Championship following their dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over Arbroath in midweek.

It has already been a remarkable campaign for Rovers, who sit two points clear at the summit having played a game more than United.

And Barrowman, who was appointed CEO following May’s takeover, is thrilled with the way supporters and the wider Kirkcaldy community have responded to the on-field success so far.

The former Dunfermline, Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle striker told Courier Sport: “The hard work’s being done by the manager, Ian Murray, and the players, let’s not get away from that. It’s ultimately about what happens on the pitch.

“But we said right at the beginning that we just want people to be proud to be Raith Rovers fans again.

“And I think we’ve got that. People are getting right behind the club.

Barrowman: ‘Not just marketing jargon’

“The ‘We Belong’ tag line we use isn’t just some marketing jargon that we want to keep peddling and pushing. We’d like to think our actions are making people feel as if they DO belong.

“The fans have got behind things and the wider community have got behind things. Local businesses, for probably the first time in a long time, want to be a part of Raith Rovers Football Club.

“At this time of year, it’s a big ask financially for fans and it’s well documented that Tannadice is the most expensive away trip, in terms of ticket pricing.

“So, we just felt laying on free buses was something we wanted to do to give back to the supporters.

“It’s great. There’s a real energy, there’s a real feel-good factor at the club at the minute.”

‘We’ve got people believing again’

Raith have exceeded expectations on the pitch this season, and Barrowman is relishing the ‘journey’ the whole club is currently on.

He added: “It’s a massive game and Dundee United are a very good team. As a competitor, you want to win, of course.

“But regardless of the result, there’s going to be circa 10,000 people at Tannadice for a top-of-the-table clash midway through December. It’s great, it’s what everyone wants.

“We want to be involved in this game and, regardless of what happens this weekend and between now and the end of the season, we’ve got people believing in Raith Rovers again.

“I feel really privileged and proud to be a part of it.”