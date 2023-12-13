Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to ‘enjoy these moments’ and gives update on Jack Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to ‘enjoy these moments’ and gives update on Jack Hamilton

The Stark's Park boss was delighted with another late win.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray was delighted with the late win at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray was delighted with the late win at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray urged his side to enjoy these moments after yet another late win, this time to the detriment of Arbroath.

An injury-time own goal from Colin Hamilton gave Rovers all three points.

It sparked wild celebrations in the away end as Raith moved above Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Murray insisted that it wasn’t a case of over-celebrating because they are top, more that they are continuing to enjoy this fantastic run.

Raith are now 12 unbeaten and have won their last six going into Saturday’s huge clash against Dundee United.

Raith players celebrate after taking the lead against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

A point would have drawn them level with United but yet another later win ensured they’d take to the Tannadice pitch as league leaders.

Ian Murray pleased with Raith resilience

“That was probably the latest one,” said Murray. “It’s a very difficult venue, any time you come up here.

“After spending a lot of energy on Friday, coming up here – a new manager as well, fighting for their lives a little bit – we knew it was going to be tough.

“Delighted to win, I thought overall we deserved to win it. Arbroath had one shot on target which was the penalty kick.

“I thought Vonny’s [Lewis Vaughan] one at the end that hit the post, albeit offside, would sum up our evening.

“They keep going, they’re so brave in terms of their attitude.

“You’ve got to enjoy these moments. I know we’re managing a few of them but you don’t often get moments like that.

“We’re not celebrating over the top because we’re top of the league, we’re just delighted to win the game.”

“If you asked ourselves and Dundee United, with our league record, we’d both expect to be clear in front of the chasing pack any other year.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray wants to add more pace. Image: SNS.

“We’re pushing each other all the way. It reminds me a little bit of when we were at Airdrie and our title challenge with Cove, we just pushed each other all the league.”

Raith striker Jack Hamilton was initially named in the starting XI but didn’t appear at the start of the match, with Jamie Gullan starting instead.

Hamilton was withdrawn during the warm-up with an illness.

“Jack wasn’t feeling very well, he went out on the pitch to warm up and he wasn’t feeling very good so we had to withdraw him,” said Murray.

“Jamie Gullan was ready to go. He’s been very unlucky not to play much, he’s done really well.”

More from Football

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals what he wants in new St Johnstone striker
Raith players celebrate after taking the lead against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Arbroath 1-2 Raith: Jim McIntyre denied first point as Rovers go above Dundee United…
(From left) Dunfermline manager Jim Jefferies, Ian Hunter, Margaret Ross, Pars United chairman Bob Garmory and Jim Leishman are all smiles after acquiring control of the East End Park club in 2013.
Dunfermline reborn: 10 years after club survived administration, 4 key figures tell story of…
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk lands English Premier League role
Jim Goodwin on stage at Courier headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
Kai Fotheringham ready to "push on" with Dundee United after goal-filled half-season
Dundee manager Tony Docherty watched his side lose their lead at Ibrox after an intervention from VAR. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty spells out issue with VAR as Dundee boss sticks to 'progressive' ideals
Craig Sibbald looks set extend his contract at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back next week
Liam DIck playing for Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS.
Liam Dick talks twin 'distractions' that are helping keep mind off Raith Rovers' Championship…

Conversation