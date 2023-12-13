Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to ‘enjoy these moments’ and gives update on Jack Hamilton

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray urged his side to enjoy these moments after yet another late win, this time to the detriment of Arbroath.

An injury-time own goal from Colin Hamilton gave Rovers all three points.

It sparked wild celebrations in the away end as Raith moved above Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Murray insisted that it wasn’t a case of over-celebrating because they are top, more that they are continuing to enjoy this fantastic run.

Raith are now 12 unbeaten and have won their last six going into Saturday’s huge clash against Dundee United.

A point would have drawn them level with United but yet another later win ensured they’d take to the Tannadice pitch as league leaders.

Ian Murray pleased with Raith resilience

“That was probably the latest one,” said Murray. “It’s a very difficult venue, any time you come up here.

“After spending a lot of energy on Friday, coming up here – a new manager as well, fighting for their lives a little bit – we knew it was going to be tough.

“Delighted to win, I thought overall we deserved to win it. Arbroath had one shot on target which was the penalty kick.

“I thought Vonny’s [Lewis Vaughan] one at the end that hit the post, albeit offside, would sum up our evening.

“They keep going, they’re so brave in terms of their attitude.

“You’ve got to enjoy these moments. I know we’re managing a few of them but you don’t often get moments like that.

“We’re not celebrating over the top because we’re top of the league, we’re just delighted to win the game.”

“If you asked ourselves and Dundee United, with our league record, we’d both expect to be clear in front of the chasing pack any other year.

“We’re pushing each other all the way. It reminds me a little bit of when we were at Airdrie and our title challenge with Cove, we just pushed each other all the league.”

Raith striker Jack Hamilton was initially named in the starting XI but didn’t appear at the start of the match, with Jamie Gullan starting instead.

Hamilton was withdrawn during the warm-up with an illness.

“Jack wasn’t feeling very well, he went out on the pitch to warm up and he wasn’t feeling very good so we had to withdraw him,” said Murray.

“Jamie Gullan was ready to go. He’s been very unlucky not to play much, he’s done really well.”