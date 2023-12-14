EXCLUSIVE: Developer behind Dundee arena describes new vision and esports rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Developer behind Dundee arena describes new vision and esports rethink

The arena, which could cost £100 million, is being planned as the third major attraction for Dundee alongside V&A and Eden Project.

Rob Proctor, chief executive of Magic Box, and the new Dundee Arcadia vision. Image: Rob Proctor/Holmes Miller
By Rob McLaren

A Dundee venue focusing on esports had the potential to be a “white elephant” according to the man developing a new strategy for a waterfront arena.

Initial plans, announced in 2020, were for a 4,000 seater arena specialising in esports – team competitions within computer games.

However, the new vision for the site neighbouring Slessor Gardens will focus on a venue for a variety of uses with around 1,000 seats.

The ballpark investment figure for the development, which now goes under the Dundee Arcadia banner, is £100 million.

New Dundee waterfront arena plans

One of the people intimately involved in the development is Rob Proctor, the former chief executive of one of the world’s best known esports venues, the HyperX arena in Las Vegas.

He is currently chief executive of Magic Box Zone, a company within the Chiltern Vital Group, which specialises in unique entertainment venues.

This year he has been revising the strategy, which retains many of the cutting edge tech elements of the initial plans.

He said: “Whilst esports are still a central pillar of what we plan to do, it would be fair to say we’re looking at a far more adaptable, multi-use facility.

Concept art Dundee Arcadia arena at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Holmes Miller.

“It will have around 1,000 seats instead of the 3,000 to 4,000 we looked at previously.

“This is really down to the esports ecosystem right now and the viability of filling 3,000 seats in Dundee.

“We want to develop a site which will be used for 12 to 16 hours every day instead of being a big gaping auditorium that’s maybe used once a month for an esports event.

“A key element will be its use as a concert venue using the latest technologies.”

MrBeast in Dundee?

This technology will include world-leading streaming capabilities. While the venue may only have 1,000 seats, thousands more could also be watching at the same time.

Mr Proctor said an example would be an audience of 600 virtual fans on the giant screen. He said breakthroughs to reduce streaming latency means they could interact with the artist on stage.

He gave an example of why a YouTube celebrity like MrBeast, who has more than 200 million social media followers, might be attracted to come to Dundee.

“If MrBeast came we’d have just 1,000 people into the auditorium. But perhaps a million followers would buy a virtual ticket for £10.

“It means the revenue potential that could be generated by the technology in the area would far outweigh a regular arena.

YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. Image: Shutterstock

“We can scale the auditorium to hundreds of thousands depending on the size and reach of the talent but without the need to have a massive physical footprint to do it.

“We want to bring Dundee to the world but bring the world to Dundee at the same time.”

Other attractions within Dundee Arcadia development

Mr Proctor said that as well as the arena there would be a number of ancillary buildings.

The exact mix of these have yet to be determined. However, it could involve affordable housing or student accommodation.

He sees Abertay University as a key partner, with the possibility of educational facilities on site.

There will also be a variety of food and drink venues.

New concept art for the venue has been developed by architects Holmes Miller.

A feature being developed is for the glass frontage on the first-floor to be removable. This would allow bands to perform to outdoor crowds at neighbouring Slessor Gardens.

Next steps for Dundee Arcadia project

Mr Proctor said the group was in discussion with investors and a major construction company. However he said he could not give a definite timescale.

He said he was confident funding would be found for the project, which is yet to start the planning process.

He said: “The council have indicated they are enthusiastic about the mix of the project.

“It is a lot more holistic for Dundee rather than something for esports which had the potential to be a white elephant.

“In terms of ballpark costs, £100m wouldn’t be too far off the mark. Construction costs have skyrocketed in the last 24 months.

Images from 2022 when esports was the focus. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

“We are confident we’ll be able to raise the capital required. The holistic approach, the mixed use, means we can have a number of different partners from different sectors.

“That opens up different avenues for funding.

“There is an urgency on our side to move this forward. We are genuinely excited about the opportunity.

“With the V&A there and the Eden Project coming in, we see ourselves as the third part of the regeneration of the waterfront.”

A spokesperson for Abertay University said: “We have recently engaged in positive discussions with city and project partners around the proposed arena development.

“We remain keen to collaborate on any linked education, research or innovation opportunities.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council awaits confirmation from developers on how they intend to progress with plans for their project at this site.”

Conversation