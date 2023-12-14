Welcome to Broughty Ferry in 1994 – you can go to the gala and get a pint for £1.59

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welcome to Broughty Ferry in 1994 – you can go to the gala and get a pint for £1.59

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of people and places in a time before Google, texting and iPhones. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Broughty Ferry Lawn Tennis Club were moving after 73 years to new courts at East Balgillo. Image: DC Thomson.
Do you remember how Broughty Ferry looked in 1994?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a selection of photographs of people and places in a time before Google, texting and iPhones.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Maybe you will spot a familiar face.

Cleaning up in awards scheme

Joanne Leitch and Cameron Stewart accepted the award from Ann Robertson. Image: DC Thomson.
Pupils at Eastern Primary School were presented with the winter term Tidy Schools Award by members of the Dundee Environment Team in January 1994.

Eastern Primary was rewarded for their environmental efforts after taking part in an anti-litter campaign, recycled paper and aluminium cans and tidied their school.

Cheers for the beers

The outside of The Ship Inn, which was up for sale.
The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry was being put up for sale in February 1994.

The sale price was £350,000 and the well-known bar and restaurant was being advertised as having an “excellent atmosphere” and “superb outlook” over the Tay.

Let them eat cake

Alison Blackhall and Claire Smith next to a display of cakes. Image: DC Thomson.
Goodfellow and Steven opened their new £1 million bakery at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, which ended a tradition at the Gray Street shop that had lasted for 96 years.

The family-owned business took the decision to move the bakery operation in 1992 because there was not the existing space for expansion at the Broughty Ferry site.

The much-loved shop on Gray Street remained open for business.

Buddies nightclub

Image shows a small crowd sitting on stools on the dancefloor. Image: DC Thomson.
A public meeting was held in June 1994 to discuss the reopening of Buddies Nightclub which included police representatives, councillors and community councillors.

Buddies was now under new ownership after closing in controversial circumstances in 1993, after losing its late licence following complaints about rowdy behaviour.

Fun in the sun

Ruth Orr with the children on the nursery lawn. Image: DC Thomson.
A small group of children are playing on the grass at Holly Nursery School, which opened in 1993 and looked after youngsters aged from 2 to 5.

Ruth Orr, a qualified infant teacher, opened her family residence to become a home from home and it was the second time the building had been used as a nursery.

Gladiators ready…

Two young boys hitting each other with cushions at the gala. Image: DC Thomson.
Gladiators eat your heart out!

Broughty Ferry Gala Week got under way in July 1994, which included carnival rides, charity stalls, a bouncy castle, a craft fair, a beer tent and pillow fighting.

All the fun of the fair

Moira Horn at the tombola stall at Broughty Ferry Gala Fete. Image: DC Thomson.
The Broughty Ferry Gala Fete got off to a very busy start following a children’s fancy dress procession that paraded to the green from St Aidan’s Hall.

Money raised during the week would go to local good causes and one of the main beneficiaries was the Broughty Ferry CCTV Fund to “protect people and property”.

Hooked on fishing

Some of the entrants in the Broughty Ferry fishing competition. Image: DC Thomson.
The fishing competition has always been hugely popular with youngsters.

Success at the harbour meant fish and chips for tea for many of the young competitors.

Fixing up a home

Neil Sword, Cllr Andy Lynch and architect Nigel Gillan outside Aystree House
The timber front porch of Aystree House in Broughty Ferry was restored to its former glory with the help of a £2,000 grant from Dundee District Council.

The category A-listed building was described as one of Dundee’s “architectural jewels”.

Mariners Café

The outside of Mariners in Brook Street. Image: DC Thomson.
A former showroom premises in Brook Street was converted into the Mariners café bistro by brothers John and Neil Ballantyne and opened in August 1994.

People could enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the morning, a fine lunch from 12pm to 4pm and, from 6pm, sit down to a “splendid evening meal with all the trimmings”.

Football crazy

Broughty United Football Club's three teams. Image: DC Thomson.
Can you spot anyone you know in this photo?

Broughty United are an amateur football team who have been part of Broughty Ferry YMCA since 1953 and they were being sponsored by the Fort Bar in 1994.

Seaweed in the sand

People walk around amid large amounts of seaweed at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry beach was swamped in November 1994 by masses of seaweed and curious residents were all at sea over an explanation for the sudden deluge.

Dr Allan Jones from Dundee University’s environmental advisory unit said it was a natural phenomenon which occurred at that time of year when “kelp sheds its leaves”.

Ancrum Electronics

The exterior of Ancrum Electronics. Image: DC Thomson.
A festive scene at Ancrum Electronics in Gray Street in November 1994.

Among the offers were a 14-inch JVC colour TV for £170, while you could buy video recorders, camcorders and “all portable audio, tapes, cables, leads and accessories”.

Post Office Bar

Gordon Paterson changes a keg at the Post Office Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Anyone for a pint?

The former post office building, which was built in 1907, would undergo a £400,000 transformation following its purchase and opened in 1994 as the Post Office Bar.

Tayfield Investments bought the listed building in a deal worth £100,000 after Dundee District Council granted permission for a change of use to a restaurant and bar.

A pint of lager would have set you back £1.59 in 1994.

Changed days.

The perfect place to toast another trip down memory lane.

