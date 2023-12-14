ALASDAIR CLARK: David Cameron’s Turkey row with Humza Yousaf exposes weakened UK Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: David Cameron’s Turkey row with Humza Yousaf exposes weakened UK Government

David Cameron's rebuke of Humza Yousaf shows how the UK Government's approach to Scotland has shifted.

David Cameron
David Cameron threatened to withdraw official support from the Scottish Government overseas. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

It’s nearly Christmas. A political fall out was always inevitable.

But rather than something interesting or of substance, just weeks into his new job as foreign secretary, David Cameron has instead chosen to start a very public spat over inter-government protocol.

In a written rebuke, he took First Minister Humza Yousaf to task for failing to have a foreign office official present as he met Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

Mr Yousaf insists the meeting was hastily arranged, with diary changes at the last moment making it impossible to have a UK official present before the bilateral took place.

The details of the row will understandably seem of little importance in the real world, but they show a fundamental shift in cross-UK relations.

David Cameron Humza Yousaf
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf as they visit Heriot-Watt University Dubai Campus during the Cop28 summit. Image: PA

It also highlights one of the risks for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in bringing one of his predecessors back to government, with inevitable comparisons between the two.

What feels like a lifetime ago, when David Cameron occupied 10 Downing Street and former first minister Alex Salmond led the Scottish Government, such an issue would have been dealt with quite differently, according to those present.

As one source told me this week: “These issues are inevitable, but when he was prime minister [David] Cameron never took this sort of public telling off approach that the current government has taken repeatedly.”

David Cameron Alex Salmond
Insiders say similar incidents would have been dealt with different while David Cameron was prime minister. Image: PA

Another who was present during the Salmond/Cameron years says the public approach comes across as an overreaction.

Mr Cameron’s threat to close the Scottish Government’s international offices in response to the diplomatic faux pas seemed especially petulant coming as a report was published demonstrating the value of these offices.

Rather than weakening the UK, it showed how skilled Scottish diplomats had attracted US firms to bring high-paying tech jobs to Ayrshire, and how a team in Canada helped to increase exports for Scottish distilleries.

This says nothing of the soft-power value gained simply by bringing two leaders together, or in the first minister’s wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, being invited to an international summit of leaders’ spouses on Gaza.

Far from strengthening the position of the UK Government, Mr Cameron’s public approach reveals weakness.

David Cameron returns to much less confident Conservative Government

Overly sensitive to allowing the Scottish Government to develop its cultural and economic relations internationally, the Conservative prime ministers who have succeeded him have adopted a more muscular approach.

This uncertainty about their own authority was also exemplified by Boris Johnson, who has admitted that at the height of the coronavirus crisis he refused to hold regular meetings with the devolved leaders through fear of being seen as the prime minister of a mini-EU.

The return of a former prime minister to frontline politics was meant to be a signal from Rishi Sunak that he would ensure the UK stands tall on the global stage.

Instead David Cameron’s approach in dealing with the SNP government, one his first serious domestic political interventions, has betrayed that he returns to a Conservative government much less confident in its own authority than the one he led.

What an irony it will be if he now oversees the end of Scotland’s distinct voice abroad, another casualty to the constitutional chasm which has only grown wider since the referendum he agreed.

Conversation