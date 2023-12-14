Dundee teen boasted about ‘battering’ skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee teen boasted about ‘battering’ skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack

Deklin Thom told his friend: "I battered f**k out of the boy. He isn't looking good.

By Gordon Currie
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
A teenager who bragged about his vicious baseball bat attack on a rival has been ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid community work.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Thom, 19, was placed under social work supervision for two years and told to attend the Venture Trust programme.

He and co-accused Coel Philip, 18, also from Dundee, admitted attacking the male in the city on April 3 2021 by punching him repeatedly on the head, grabbing his body and chasing him.

They admitted striking his head with a baseball bat to his injury.

Philip was on bail at the time.

Fractured skull

Fiscal depute Trish Sinclair told the court the pair were at a friend’s house when Thom’s phone rang and he immediately became angry about what he had been told.

He told the others his friend had been punched off a moped and he and Philip – who stopped to pick up the bat – ran to the door and out of the property.

She said they ran into the other male and Thom punched him before Philip hit him with the baseball bat.

The victim ran off with the duo chasing him.

Coel Philip
He ended up in Ninewells Hospital but said he was so confused after the blows to the head that he was initially unable to tell police what had happened.

He sustained a fractured skull.

Thom called a friend and the conversation was overheard by police.

He said: “We battered him then jumped in a taxi.

I battered f**k out of the boy. He isn’t looking good.”

Missed holiday flight

The bat was disposed of but CCTV footage was recovered and clearly showed the part Thom and Philip had played in the attack which left their victim needing stitches.

Philip has previously had a warrant issued for his arrest after the court was told he was in Benidorm after missing his flight home.

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, told the court: “Mr Philip has found himself stuck abroad.

“He was on holiday and due to fly back.

“He missed his flight narrowly – by three minutes.

“His agent did say he was extremely panicked and extremely concerned that he would be missing his court appearance.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

