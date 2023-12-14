Dundee teen boasted about ‘battering’ skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack

A teenager who bragged about his vicious baseball bat attack on a rival has been ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid community work.

Deklin Thom told his friend: “I battered f**k out of the boy. He isn’t looking good.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Thom, 19, was placed under social work supervision for two years and told to attend the Venture Trust programme.

He and co-accused Coel Philip, 18, also from Dundee, admitted attacking the male in the city on April 3 2021 by punching him repeatedly on the head, grabbing his body and chasing him.

They admitted striking his head with a baseball bat to his injury.

Philip was on bail at the time.

Fractured skull

Fiscal depute Trish Sinclair told the court the pair were at a friend’s house when Thom’s phone rang and he immediately became angry about what he had been told.

He told the others his friend had been punched off a moped and he and Philip – who stopped to pick up the bat – ran to the door and out of the property.

She said they ran into the other male and Thom punched him before Philip hit him with the baseball bat.

The victim ran off with the duo chasing him.

He ended up in Ninewells Hospital but said he was so confused after the blows to the head that he was initially unable to tell police what had happened.

He sustained a fractured skull.

Thom called a friend and the conversation was overheard by police.

He said: “We battered him then jumped in a taxi.

I battered f**k out of the boy. He isn’t looking good.”

Missed holiday flight

The bat was disposed of but CCTV footage was recovered and clearly showed the part Thom and Philip had played in the attack which left their victim needing stitches.

Philip has previously had a warrant issued for his arrest after the court was told he was in Benidorm after missing his flight home.

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, told the court: “Mr Philip has found himself stuck abroad.

“He was on holiday and due to fly back.

“He missed his flight narrowly – by three minutes.

“His agent did say he was extremely panicked and extremely concerned that he would be missing his court appearance.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.