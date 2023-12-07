Raith Rovers to pay for supporters buses to HUGE Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers to pay for supporters buses to HUGE Dundee United clash

The Kirkcaldy side's board of directors is shelling out for transport to Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin in October's draw. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers will pay for supporters’ bus travel to and from their massive clash with Dundee United at Tannadice.

United and Rovers have been fighting it out in the Championship this season, with the Kirkcaldy side matching table-topping United almost blow for blow.

Rovers could overhaul the Tangerines on Friday night with a win in their televised clash with Partick Thistle, while United will have the chance to respond on Saturday against Ayr United.

But whatever happens this weekend, next Saturday’s clash between the pair at Tannadice will be the biggest match of the season so far.

A bumper United support is expected – and the Rovers board are now doing their bit to encourage travelling fans to attend by shelling out for buses.

A statement attributed to the club’s directors said: “Dear supporters, it’s another action-packed month with six Raith Rovers matches to look forward to, including our first trip to Tannadice on Saturday, 16th December, with what could be a top-of-the-table clash.

“In the spirit of Christmas and as a thank you from the board of directors for your amazing support, we would like to personally pay for seven supporters’ buses, allowing you to travel for FREE to Dundee next Saturday.

“December is an expensive month, and with Dundee United being the most expensive away day in the Championship, we’d like to give every supporter as much opportunity as possible to be there and cheer us on.”

Seats are initially available to Rovers season ticket holders online HERE.

More from Football

Shaun Byrne has enjoyed more game time since his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks…
St Johnstone celebrated a big win over St Mirren.
3 St Johnstone talking points including Chris Kane's top 10 goals and a changing…
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre left Cove Rangers at the start of the year. Image: SNS.
Why Cove Rangers sacking shouldn't define new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.
Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie…
Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United against Peterhead.
The unseen Tony Watt factors crucial to Dundee United – but Declan Glass stakes…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be fazed by January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as…
Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Dundee United pencil in Tony Watt return as Tangerines relish 'buzz' of playing at…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don't think Chris Kane knew I'd had a…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 1 - 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints…
Ross Matthews has endured a nightmare spell with injury. Image: SNS.
Forgotten man Ross Matthews could return against Partick Thistle as Raith Rovers enjoy triple…

Conversation