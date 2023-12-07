Raith Rovers to pay for supporters buses to HUGE Dundee United clash

Raith Rovers will pay for supporters’ bus travel to and from their massive clash with Dundee United at Tannadice.

United and Rovers have been fighting it out in the Championship this season, with the Kirkcaldy side matching table-topping United almost blow for blow.

Rovers could overhaul the Tangerines on Friday night with a win in their televised clash with Partick Thistle, while United will have the chance to respond on Saturday against Ayr United.

But whatever happens this weekend, next Saturday’s clash between the pair at Tannadice will be the biggest match of the season so far.

A bumper United support is expected – and the Rovers board are now doing their bit to encourage travelling fans to attend by shelling out for buses.

A statement attributed to the club’s directors said: “Dear supporters, it’s another action-packed month with six Raith Rovers matches to look forward to, including our first trip to Tannadice on Saturday, 16th December, with what could be a top-of-the-table clash.

“In the spirit of Christmas and as a thank you from the board of directors for your amazing support, we would like to personally pay for seven supporters’ buses, allowing you to travel for FREE to Dundee next Saturday.

“December is an expensive month, and with Dundee United being the most expensive away day in the Championship, we’d like to give every supporter as much opportunity as possible to be there and cheer us on.”

Seats are initially available to Rovers season ticket holders online HERE.