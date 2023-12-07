Perth set for festive weekend of fun with Santa run and nativity lantern parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth set for festive weekend of fun with Santa run and nativity lantern parade

A full run-down of the weekend's events has been revealed.

By Chloe Burrell
The annual Perth lantern Parade in 2021.
The annual Perth lantern parade in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth is gearing up for another festive weekend of fun as the annual Santa run and nativity lantern parade come to town.

A country and Christmas rock stage will entertain and a Christmas cabin trail will allow people to pick up a selection of goodies before the big day.

The Santa run and nativity will take place on Saturday, December 9, with a rock music and cakefest day planned for Sunday.

It comes after revellers got to enjoy performances from Boney M, N-Trance and Chico last weekend after the Fair City’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Boney M performing at the Perth Christmas lights switch-on 2023.
Boney M take to the stage at the Perth Christmas lights switch-on last weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Road closures

Mill Street from its junction at George Street to Bridge Lane will be closed from 6pm on Friday, December 8 until 6pm on Sunday, December 10.

The pedestrianised area of High Street will be closed to traffic across the weekend.

The Christmas cabin trail will continue to be set up in King Edward Street and St John’s Place, which will remain closed until Christmas Eve at 5pm.

Local diversions will be in place.

Santa run

The Santa run will begin from Mill Street on December 9 at 12pm and follow a route from Mill Street to Kinnoull Street and then into the pedestrianised part of the city centre.

A furry at competitor at one of Perth's Santa Runs.
A furry competitor at one of Perth’s Santa Runs. Image: Supplied

This closure will be under the direction of a traffic management company.

Perth nativity and lantern parade

The Perth nativity and lantern parade will commence from St Ninian’s Cathedral on North Methven Street at 5pm on Saturday and follow a route to South Methven Street, High Street and then into the pedestrianised part of the city centre.

Perthshire Brass perform at the Perth Lantern Parade in 2021.
Perthshire Brass perform at the Perth Lantern Parade in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This closure will be under the direction of Police Scotland.

Stages

A country and Christmas rock stage will be located on Mill Street while the community stage will be on King Edward Street.

Each stage will be live on both days from 12pm until 3.15pm before being dismantled after the Sunday event to allow the city to return to normal.

Public transport and parking

On Saturday, Christmas shoppers and residents will can get free travel on all local bus services within the Perth and Kinross Council area.

Parking will be available within city centre car parks, other than parts of Thimblerow Car Park, which will be closed as this is the muster point for the Christmas Parade.

More from Perth & Kinross

Fire crews tackled the blaze at Cameron Motor Group in Perth in October.
Perth car dealership forced to move from premises after 'non-suspicious' fire
Mark O'Callaghan and his wife Lisa in the Auld Hoose in Perth.
Perth pub owners to call last orders after 21 years behind the bar
Scottish Citylink to run Christmas Day services
Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Perth domestic offender Picture shows; Drew Davidson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023
Fife abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission
Andrew Valentine, arms folded, looking cross in the centre of Coupar Angus
Coupar Angus 'under seige' as controversial solar farm plans come back to council for…
Councillor Chris Ahern is against the outdoor seating at Brewdog in Perth
Brewdog in battle with Perth councillor to keep controversial outdoor seating area
Fire crews tackle the blaze in Auchterarder. Image: Don Marshall
Residents flee homes during fire in Auchterarder
Thomas Douglas
Fife boyfriend-from-hell battered partner 24 hours after she collected him from prison
Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.
Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth.
Fate of Perth sports centres hangs in balance as councillors agree cost-cutting review

Conversation