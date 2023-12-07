Perth set for festive weekend of fun with Santa run and nativity lantern parade

Perth is gearing up for another festive weekend of fun as the annual Santa run and nativity lantern parade come to town.

A country and Christmas rock stage will entertain and a Christmas cabin trail will allow people to pick up a selection of goodies before the big day.

The Santa run and nativity will take place on Saturday, December 9, with a rock music and cakefest day planned for Sunday.

It comes after revellers got to enjoy performances from Boney M, N-Trance and Chico last weekend after the Fair City’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Road closures

Mill Street from its junction at George Street to Bridge Lane will be closed from 6pm on Friday, December 8 until 6pm on Sunday, December 10.

The pedestrianised area of High Street will be closed to traffic across the weekend.

The Christmas cabin trail will continue to be set up in King Edward Street and St John’s Place, which will remain closed until Christmas Eve at 5pm.

Local diversions will be in place.

Santa run

The Santa run will begin from Mill Street on December 9 at 12pm and follow a route from Mill Street to Kinnoull Street and then into the pedestrianised part of the city centre.

This closure will be under the direction of a traffic management company.

Perth nativity and lantern parade

The Perth nativity and lantern parade will commence from St Ninian’s Cathedral on North Methven Street at 5pm on Saturday and follow a route to South Methven Street, High Street and then into the pedestrianised part of the city centre.

This closure will be under the direction of Police Scotland.

Stages

A country and Christmas rock stage will be located on Mill Street while the community stage will be on King Edward Street.

Each stage will be live on both days from 12pm until 3.15pm before being dismantled after the Sunday event to allow the city to return to normal.

Public transport and parking

On Saturday, Christmas shoppers and residents will can get free travel on all local bus services within the Perth and Kinross Council area.

Parking will be available within city centre car parks, other than parts of Thimblerow Car Park, which will be closed as this is the muster point for the Christmas Parade.