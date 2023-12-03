Best pictures as Boney M, N-Trance and Chico take to the stage for Perth Christmas lights switch-on

Revellers came out to enjoy the annual Perth Christmas lights switch-on.

The city centre has been buzzing with a number of festivities this weekend.

Entertainment on the main stage in Tay Street has included star turns from Boney M, N-Trance and Chico, with Claire Sweeney hosting.

Local acts have also been performing on the stage, as well as on the Christmas stage in Horsecross Plaza and community stage in King Edward Street.

There was additionally a Christmas parade that left from Thimblerow.

Music and street entertainment were on display in the city centre throughout Saturday, with market stalls on King Edward Street and St John’s Place.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards captured all of the best moments from the jam-packed event.