Overgate manager fears for safety of staff and shoppers as youths abuse workers and cause thousands of pounds of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Overgate manager fears for safety of staff and shoppers as youths abuse workers and cause thousands of pounds of damage

Manager Malcolm Angus is calling for an urgent meeting with police following the latest in a series of worrying incidents.

By Neil Henderson
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is struggling to cope with ‘constant malicious and criminal damage’ by gangs of youths.

Staff were physically and verbally abused when trying to eject a group of teens who attacked the main entrance of the shopping centre at around 6pm on Friday.

Manager Malcolm Angus claims youths are consistently taking advantage of what he claims is a ‘gap in policing’ in the city centre between 4pm and 7pm.

He told The Courier that repairs and clean-up costs will run into thousands of pounds.

The Overgate suffered around £80,000 of damage last year, due to “kids running amok”.

Mr Angus is now calling for an urgent meeting with police in a bid to end the “worrying trend” of vandalism, intimidation and physical abuse.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus.
Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

He told The Courier: “On Friday the Overgate was again targeted by youths who proceeded to cause disruption throughout the centre.

“Our security staff were subjected to verbal and physical abuse when they were asked to leave.

“The youths then proceeded to kick in the centre’s main entrance doors, causing yet again thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Police Scotland attended and took statements and we understand are due to visit again on Wednesday to look at CCTV.

“Our collective concern within Overgate is for the safety of our staff and customers.

“Overgate’s Control Room called 999 at around 6.30pm and Police Scotland attended at around 7.45pm.

Overgate ‘cannot sustain this level of constant malicious and criminal damage’

“As has been highlighted previously, Overgate is investing millions into the city centre.

“However, the centre cannot sustain this level of constant malicious and criminal damage.”

“As the local youths are aware of the current policing rota within the city centre we are keen to understand what steps are being taken to fill this 4pm-7pm gap in policing,” Mr Angus added.

“We are more than willing to arrange a meeting with all city centre stakeholders involved to try and combat this worrying trend.”

Police reject claims that there are fewer operational officers at certain times

However, Police Scotland has rejected claims that there less operational officers on duty in Dundee city centre during that time.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “Around 6pm on Friday we were made aware of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee having been vandalised.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“As with all calls we receive, the incident was assessed and graded appropriately.

“There was no immediate threat to life or risk of harm.”

Police officers on patrol in Dundee city centre.
Police officers on patrol in Dundee city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Earlier this year Mr Angus controversially claimed that youths from outlying areas were using free bus passes to visit the city centre to cause mayhem.

Billionaire tycoon and former Newcastle United Football Club owner, Mike Ashley, bought the Overgate in March. 

More from Dundee

A dark blue/black Range Rover.
Concern for woman carried into Range Rover by man in Dundee as police launch…
New yellow weather warning for ice and snow.
New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight
Dogs enjoy snow in Moonzie. Image: Jill Uss / Gilvenbank Park Glenrothres. Image: Alison Huskie.
READERS PHOTOS: Here's how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across…
Missing Dundee woman has be found safe and well.
Missing Dundee woman found safe and well
(left to right) Olivia Reid, 10, Arlene Tolan, 57, Maureen Sellars, 66, and Mark Limmack, 39
Shoppers queue for the opening of Scotland's biggest Home Bargains in Dundee
Police outside Burnside Court
Man, 38, dies at Dundee multi
Police at the Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate
The new Home Bargains opening at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Scotland's biggest Home Bargains opening in Dundee
Kevin McAlpine - pictured with dog Max - was laid to rest in Dundee.
Kevin McAlpine funeral held as friends and family pay respects to caddie and son…
There was no sign of Dundee Winterfest in the city centre on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Where's Winterfest? No sign of downscaled Dundee Christmas market
3