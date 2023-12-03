Concern for woman carried into Range Rover by man in Dundee as police launch urgent search to find her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Concern for woman carried into Range Rover by man in Dundee as police launch urgent search to find her

Officers say it is "imperative" they find the woman as they are concerned for her welfare.

By Kieran Webster
A dark blue/black Range Rover.
The woman was carried into the dark blue/black Range Rover. Image: Police Scotland

Police say it is “imperative” they find a young woman who was spotted on CCTV being carried into a Range Rover by a man in Dundee.

Officers were made aware of a disturbance last night at around 11:50pm on Turnberry Avenue between a man and a woman.

A man was then seen carrying a woman into a dark blue or black Range Rover, sparking concerns for her welfare.

A second man is believed to have been in the vehicle.

The car then travelled along Balgowan Avenue and onto Claverhouse Road and was last seen on the A90 at the Fintry Roundabout.

The woman is described as being around 20 years of age with long black hair.

She was wearing a short white skirt at the time of the incident.

‘Imperative’ young woman is traced

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “We are concerned for the welfare of this female, and it’s imperative we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage to find her.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to officers.

“We’re especially keen for anyone with dash cam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us.

“If anyone knows more about this vehicle, could help us trace it or those connected to it then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4241 of December 2, 2023.

Anonymous reports can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

