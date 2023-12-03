Concern for woman carried into Range Rover by man in Dundee as police launch urgent search to find her

Police say it is “imperative” they find a young woman who was spotted on CCTV being carried into a Range Rover by a man in Dundee.

Officers were made aware of a disturbance last night at around 11:50pm on Turnberry Avenue between a man and a woman.

A man was then seen carrying a woman into a dark blue or black Range Rover, sparking concerns for her welfare.

A second man is believed to have been in the vehicle.

The car then travelled along Balgowan Avenue and onto Claverhouse Road and was last seen on the A90 at the Fintry Roundabout.

The woman is described as being around 20 years of age with long black hair.

She was wearing a short white skirt at the time of the incident.

‘Imperative’ young woman is traced

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “We are concerned for the welfare of this female, and it’s imperative we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage to find her.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to officers.

“We’re especially keen for anyone with dash cam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us.

“If anyone knows more about this vehicle, could help us trace it or those connected to it then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4241 of December 2, 2023.

Anonymous reports can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.