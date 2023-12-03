Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld

A person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld.

Emergency services attended the incident just before 11am on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland reported delays in the area following the crash and the road was cleared just after 1pm.

The condition of the person is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 south of Dunkeld which happened around 11am on Sunday, December 3.

“Scottish Ambulance Services were contacted and one person was taken to hospital.

“The road re-opened at 12.50pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call from Police Scotland at 10.59am.

“We had two appliances attend from Perth Fire Station and we assisted in releasing one person from a car.

“They are now in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We left the scene at around noon.”