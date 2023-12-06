Forgotten man Ross Matthews could return against Partick Thistle as Raith Rovers enjoy triple injury boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forgotten man Ross Matthews could return against Partick Thistle as Raith Rovers enjoy triple injury boost

Former skipper Ross Matthews has not started a game since April last year.

By Iain Collin
Ross Matthews has endured a nightmare spell with injury. Image: SNS.
Ross Matthews has endured a nightmare spell with injury. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have been handed a triple injury boost – with forgotten man Ross Matthews closing in on a comeback after over a YEAR on the sidelines.

Matthews has not featured in a competitive first-team match since November 5 last year.

And he has not started a league or cup game since April 2022.

A troublesome toe injury proved persistent and painful, and a summer comeback had to be aborted during pre-season because of an ankle tendon tear.

Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews made his Raith Rovers return versus Linlithgow Rose during pre-season. Image: Raith Rovers.

But the 27-year-old is well on the road to recovery and could be in the squad for Friday’s SPFL Championship clash with Partick Thistle.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Ross Matthews has trained all week, which is really, really positive.

“We’ll possibly see him on Friday night in the squad, which would be amazing.”

It is a massive match for Raith, who will leapfrog leaders Dundee United and go top of the table – at least temporarily – with a victory.

In a further fillip for the Stark’s Park men, they are set to welcome three players back to the line-up that earned a dramatic injury-time victory over Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

Declared fit

Full-back Ross Millen is back after suspension, whilst skipper Scott Brown (hip) and defender Euan Murray (shoulder) are both set to be declared fit.

Boss Murray added: “We’re not too bad, we had 18 training on Wednesday, which is really, really good.

“We’re quite happy. We’ve got no knocks now from the weekend, although we had a couple of dead legs at the start of the week.

“Ross Millen was suspended (against Inverness) so he’s fine and it gave him a little bit of a rest as well.

“Scott Brown has trained this week as well, which is great. He had a wee tweak in his hip flexor last week.

Check

“But we’ll have to wait until Thursday to see how he’s feeling.

“Euan Murray has done a little bit on Wednesday and we’ll check him again on Thursday.

“He was doing some extra work on his own last week and hurt his shoulder.

“He’s been playing with an issue in there, nothing major, but the positive thing is he’s moving really well and feeling a lot better.

“So, hopefully on Thursday we’ll have a full squad of 19 players training, which is brilliant.”

