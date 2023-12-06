Fate of Perth sports centres hangs in balance as councillors agree cost-cutting review

Councillors have agreed to a sweeping review of leisure and culture services, which could lead to the closure of some of Perth’s best-loved sports centres.

The examination of ‘arms length external organisations’ (ALEOs) will consider how Live Active Leisure, Culture Perth and Kinross and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall can work more closely together.

Councillors also agreed to consider the fate of Bell’s Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool as part of the review.

Officials have suggested all three venues’ facilities could be located on a single site.

The buildings are more than 30 years old, and are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

That sum does not include the estimated £2M bill to repair flood damage to Bell’s Sports Centre.

The venue was deluged in October after the floodgates on the North Inch were left open during heavy rain.

The transformation review of arms length external organisations was discussed by the full Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

Councillors were told the three sports centres, which are owned and managed by Live Active Leisure, are the subject of a concurrent review.

They will be updated on its progress in January.

Perth sports centres need careful consideration

The meeting heard Live Active Leisure (LAL), Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and Culture Perth and Kinross have a combined annual expenditure of more than £18 million.

External consultants Audit Glasgow were brought in to explore potential savings.

They found the three ALEOs could be working much more closely together.

Councillors agreed to a recommendation that bosses explore ways to bring so-called back office functions, such as finance and HR, under one umbrella.

Other cost-cutting measures could include disposing of the Fergusson Gallery and William Soutar House in Perth.

Library services could be “consolidated” to community campuses and the AK Bell Library.

Head of Culture and Communities Services Fiona Robertson, said she would return to brief councillors on the sports centres on January 22 next year.

“The issues around Dewars, Bell’s Sports Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are complex,” she said.

“And they were complex, notwithstanding the current issues that LAL colleagues are dealing with in relation to Bell’s.”

She went on: “I make this comment alongside a very clear understanding and appreciation of the social and community wellbeing that those venues and services provide. But collectively they operate at an annual deficit of around £1.6 million.

“Bell’s operates at a deficit of somewhere around £540,000 a year. So there are issues that we as a council need to consider very carefully.”

Three centres ‘well loved and well used’

Councillors considered a proposed amendment from Councillor John Duff that they defer their decision and ask for an elected members briefing session on the ALEO review.

However, the original motion, to proceed with Ms Robertson’s recommendations, was carried by 26 votes to 11.

Council leader Grant Laing said the review reflected the much wider change process which the council itself is undergoing in order to secure front-line provision for the public.

He added: “I also recognise the challenges around properties, many of which have been much used and loved over the decades but none of which have infinite lifespans.

“As we continue to invest in our culture and sport buildings, including over £55M in the new Perth Museum and Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, we must ensure our assets overall are affordable, sustainable and working well for all our communities.”