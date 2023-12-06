Fate of Perth sports centres hangs in balance as councillors agree cost-cutting review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fate of Perth sports centres hangs in balance as councillors agree cost-cutting review

Bell's Sports Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre do not have 'infinite lifespans', the meeting heard

By Morag Lindsay
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth.
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth is one of three which could close.

Councillors have agreed to a sweeping review of leisure and culture services, which could lead to the closure of some of Perth’s best-loved sports centres.

The examination of ‘arms length external organisations’ (ALEOs) will consider how Live Active Leisure, Culture Perth and Kinross and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall can work more closely together.

Councillors also agreed to consider the fate of Bell’s Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool as part of the review.

Officials have suggested all three venues’ facilities could be located on a single site.

Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool exteriors
Bell’s Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all running at a loss.

The buildings are more than 30 years old, and are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

That sum does not include the estimated £2M bill to repair flood damage to Bell’s Sports Centre.

The venue was deluged in October after the floodgates on the North Inch were left open during heavy rain.

The transformation review of arms length external organisations was discussed by the full Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell’s Sports Centre was flooded when the River Tay burst its banks. Image: Roben Antoniewicz

Councillors were told the three sports centres, which are owned and managed by Live Active Leisure, are the subject of a concurrent review.

They will be updated on its progress in January.

Perth sports centres need careful consideration

The meeting heard Live Active Leisure (LAL), Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and Culture Perth and Kinross have a combined annual expenditure of more than £18 million.

External consultants Audit Glasgow were brought in to explore potential savings.

They found the three ALEOs could be working much more closely together.

Councillors agreed to a recommendation that bosses explore ways to bring so-called back office functions, such as finance and HR, under one umbrella.

Perth Concert Hall exterior
Perth Concert Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Other cost-cutting measures could include disposing of the Fergusson Gallery and William Soutar House in Perth.

Library services could be “consolidated” to community campuses and the AK Bell Library.

Head of Culture and Communities Services Fiona Robertson, said she would return to brief councillors on the sports centres on January 22 next year.

“The issues around Dewars, Bell’s Sports Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are complex,” she said.

“And they were complex, notwithstanding the current issues that LAL colleagues are dealing with in relation to Bell’s.”

Fiona Robertson in council chambers
Fiona Robertson will brief councillors on the Perth sports centres next year. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

She went on: “I make this comment alongside a very clear understanding and appreciation of the social and community wellbeing that those venues and services provide. But collectively they operate at an annual deficit of around £1.6 million.

“Bell’s operates at a deficit of somewhere around £540,000 a year. So there are issues that we as a council need to consider very carefully.”

Three centres ‘well loved and well used’

Councillors considered a proposed amendment from Councillor John Duff that they defer their decision and ask for an elected members briefing session on the ALEO review.

However, the original motion, to proceed with Ms Robertson’s recommendations, was carried by 26 votes to 11.

Councillor John Duff
Councillor John Duff suggested delaying the decision. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Council leader Grant Laing said the review reflected the much wider change process which the council itself is undergoing in order to secure front-line provision for the public.

He added: “I also recognise the challenges around properties, many of which have been much used and loved over the decades but none of which have infinite lifespans.

“As we continue to invest in our culture and sport buildings, including over £55M in the new Perth Museum and Blairgowrie Recreation Centre, we must ensure our assets overall are affordable, sustainable and working well for all our communities.”

