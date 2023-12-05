The numbers behind Raith Rovers’ best start in modern era

Landmark results keep coming for Raith Rovers.

Already this season, Ian Muray’s side have won at East End Park for the first time in around 10 years – and then did so again for good measure.

And they well and truly put their Inverness hoodoo to bed with yet another late, late show at the weekend.

It leaves Raith second in the Championship, one point behind leaders Dundee United and with the chance to leapfrog them, at least temporarily, on Friday night when they take on Partick Thistle.

It also leaves them on 29 points, equalling the highest total Raith have accumulated in any division since Scottish football introduced three points for a win.

That was brought in ahead of the 1994/95 season, the campaign when Rovers last came out on top in Scotland’s second tier.

Back then, in the old First Division, they managed 18 points from their first 13 matches as they went on to be crowned as champions.

Raith Rovers’ start better as good as their best third-tier total

That was nothing compared to their flying start to the 2010/11 season, which started with four straight wins.

From the first 13 games that season under John McGlynn, during his first spell in charge of Rovers, his side put 27 points on the board but would go on to lose the First Division title to Fife rivals Dunfermline.

That was Raith’s highest points total in the second tier since 1994/95, until this season.

Raith’s total for the current season so far even surpasses all but one of their time spent in Scotland’s third tier and matches their best.

In the first 13 games from the 2017/18 campaign under Barry Smith, Raith Rovers took 29 points but would go on to lose the League One title to Ayr United.