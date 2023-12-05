The numbers behind Raith Rovers’ best start in modern era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

The numbers behind Raith Rovers’ best start in modern era

Ian Murray's men have recorded their best start to a league campaign since three points for a win was introduced.

Raith Rovers have the chance to go top of the Scottish Championship on Friday. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers have the chance to go top of the Scottish Championship on Friday. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Landmark results keep coming for Raith Rovers.

Already this season, Ian Muray’s side have won at East End Park for the first time in around 10 years – and then did so again for good measure.

And they well and truly put their Inverness hoodoo to bed with yet another late, late show at the weekend.

It leaves Raith second in the Championship, one point behind leaders Dundee United and with the chance to leapfrog them, at least temporarily, on Friday night when they take on Partick Thistle.

It also leaves them on 29 points, equalling the highest total Raith have accumulated in any division since Scottish football introduced three points for a win.

Raith Rovers celebrate their last-gasp win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

That was brought in ahead of the 1994/95 season, the campaign when Rovers last came out on top in Scotland’s second tier.

Back then, in the old First Division, they managed 18 points from their first 13 matches as they went on to be crowned as champions.

Raith Rovers’ start better as good as their best third-tier total

That was nothing compared to their flying start to the 2010/11 season, which started with four straight wins.

From the first 13 games that season under John McGlynn, during his first spell in charge of Rovers, his side put 27 points on the board but would go on to lose the First Division title to Fife rivals Dunfermline.

That was Raith’s highest points total in the second tier since 1994/95, until this season.

Raith Rovers’ best starts to a league season from 1994/95 (red indicates seasons in third tier).

Raith’s total for the current season so far even surpasses all but one of their time spent in Scotland’s third tier and matches their best.

In the first 13 games from the 2017/18 campaign under Barry Smith, Raith Rovers took 29 points but would go on to lose the League One title to Ayr United.

More from Football

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee's Motherwell dismay will 'galvanise' Dark Blues to recoup dropped points, insists Tony Docherty
Bisland in Dundee United trainin
The Dundee United kid hoping to celebrate THREE trophies as promising defender reveals Jim…
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Charlie Reilly after attacker misses Motherwell trip
DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi confident St Mirren will face transformed St Johnstone as on-loan Charlton man…
Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars
Raith Rovers recorded a sensational comeback at Hampden Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
6 'late shows' that have won Raith Rovers 14 crucial points in title race…
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United call-off sees Raith Rovers ramp up pressure - and they…
Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will be full of frustration AND determination after Fir Park thriller,…
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black
Arbroath appoint Jim McIntyre as new manager

Conversation