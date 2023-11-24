Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton scores in third consecutive Fife derby as Rovers progress in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton scores in third consecutive Fife derby as Rovers progress in Scottish Cup

Ian Murray's side are in the draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

By Craig Cairns
The Raith players celebrate Sam Stanton's goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers eased into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fife rivals Dunfermline at East End Park.

Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton – who has now scored in the last three Fife derbies- and Lewis Vaughan ensured the Kirkcaldy club are in the hat for Sunday’s draw.

Lewis McCann missed a late penalty for Dunfermline on a frustrating night for the Pars.

The selection issues continued to pile up for Ian Murray ahead of the game, with Liam Dick a surprise omission.

Raith manager Ian Murray was missing a number of players. Image: SNS.

It meant a makeshift back three with the only natural centre-back Daniel O’Reilly making his debut.

Things were a bit more straightforward for James McPake who brought in Aaron Comrie to shore up the right side and Alex Jakubiak to try to take advantage of any defensive frailties from Raith.

Raith edge in front

Kick-off was delayed a few minutes due to smoke bombs from the away end thrown into the area behind the goal.

The match between Dunfermline and Raith was delayed for a few minutes. Image: SNS.

When it did get going the Pars applied some early pressure but were unable to create anything meaningful.

Raith had the first real chance when Vaughan touched Hamilton’s strike onto the Pars post and minutes later Hamilton headed a Ross Millen cross over the bar.

Rovers’ marksman put his side ahead with his third chance, in the 15th minute, poking home Dylan Easton’s low cross after some quick feet. It was the big striker’s fourth in three games.

Jack Hamilton puts Raith ahead against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

From another Millen cross, Callum Smith should have done better and McPake responded to but moving Ewan Otoo into midfield and going man-for-man across the Rovers backline.

Their one bright spark in an attacking sense was Owen Moffat, whose low cross was smothered by Kevin Dabrowski after he drove down the left and just before half-time he let fly from distance but the keeper pushed it wide.

Dunfermline make changes but fall further behind

Dunfermline were looking the most likely after the second half kicked off but within five minutes McPake had seen enough and sent on Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler as substitutes.

But it was again Raith who were looking the more dangerous and Josh Mullin’s shot was deflected onto the bar after O’Reilly’s cutback found him at the edge of the box.

The pace picked up and the challenges flew in as the sides shared three bookings within a 10-minute period before Stanton made it 2-0 in 65 minutes.

Stanton then made it 2-0, slightly against the run of play when he finished off Josh Mullin’s free kick that was put across the goal, again by O’Reilly.

The match was over as a contest when Vaughan caught Deniz Mehmet anticipating a cross before firing his free-kick into the goal.

He was booked for his celebration as the Rovers support rushed to the front to rejoice with the players.

McCann then missed a trio of chances to give Dunfermline a glimmer of hope but was unable to find the net.

Any daylight at the end of the tunnel for Dunfermline was quickly extinguished when McCann missed from the spot.

O’Reilly conceded the spot-kick when he was adjudged to have fouled Sam Fisher, but it was saved by Dabrowski who enjoyed saving with his foot.

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet; Fisher, Hamilton, Otoo (Wighton 77′); Comrie, Allan, Chalmers (Ritchie-Hosler 51′), Edwards; Moffat; Jakubiak (Todd 51′), McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, O’Halloran.

Raith Rovers (3-5-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, O’Reilly; Connolly, Mullin, Stanton, Easton, Smith (McGill 86′); Vaughan, Hamilton (Gullan 78′).

Subs Not used: Thomson, Corr, Hannah.

