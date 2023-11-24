Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton scores in third consecutive Fife derby as Rovers progress in Scottish Cup

Raith Rovers eased into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fife rivals Dunfermline at East End Park.

Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton – who has now scored in the last three Fife derbies- and Lewis Vaughan ensured the Kirkcaldy club are in the hat for Sunday’s draw.

Lewis McCann missed a late penalty for Dunfermline on a frustrating night for the Pars.

The selection issues continued to pile up for Ian Murray ahead of the game, with Liam Dick a surprise omission.

It meant a makeshift back three with the only natural centre-back Daniel O’Reilly making his debut.

Things were a bit more straightforward for James McPake who brought in Aaron Comrie to shore up the right side and Alex Jakubiak to try to take advantage of any defensive frailties from Raith.

Raith edge in front

Kick-off was delayed a few minutes due to smoke bombs from the away end thrown into the area behind the goal.

When it did get going the Pars applied some early pressure but were unable to create anything meaningful.

Raith had the first real chance when Vaughan touched Hamilton’s strike onto the Pars post and minutes later Hamilton headed a Ross Millen cross over the bar.

Rovers’ marksman put his side ahead with his third chance, in the 15th minute, poking home Dylan Easton’s low cross after some quick feet. It was the big striker’s fourth in three games.

From another Millen cross, Callum Smith should have done better and McPake responded to but moving Ewan Otoo into midfield and going man-for-man across the Rovers backline.

Their one bright spark in an attacking sense was Owen Moffat, whose low cross was smothered by Kevin Dabrowski after he drove down the left and just before half-time he let fly from distance but the keeper pushed it wide.

Dunfermline make changes but fall further behind

Dunfermline were looking the most likely after the second half kicked off but within five minutes McPake had seen enough and sent on Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler as substitutes.

But it was again Raith who were looking the more dangerous and Josh Mullin’s shot was deflected onto the bar after O’Reilly’s cutback found him at the edge of the box.

The pace picked up and the challenges flew in as the sides shared three bookings within a 10-minute period before Stanton made it 2-0 in 65 minutes.

Stanton then made it 2-0, slightly against the run of play when he finished off Josh Mullin’s free kick that was put across the goal, again by O’Reilly.

The match was over as a contest when Vaughan caught Deniz Mehmet anticipating a cross before firing his free-kick into the goal.

"It's Vaughan, it's in. The magic touch from Mr Raith Rovers." Lewis Vaughan's free-kick makes it 3-0 to Raith Rovers against Dunfermline. The fourth round beckons for the Kirkcaldy men.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/7bH0kpXyGT — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 24, 2023

He was booked for his celebration as the Rovers support rushed to the front to rejoice with the players.

McCann then missed a trio of chances to give Dunfermline a glimmer of hope but was unable to find the net.

Any daylight at the end of the tunnel for Dunfermline was quickly extinguished when McCann missed from the spot.

O’Reilly conceded the spot-kick when he was adjudged to have fouled Sam Fisher, but it was saved by Dabrowski who enjoyed saving with his foot.

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet; Fisher, Hamilton, Otoo (Wighton 77′); Comrie, Allan, Chalmers (Ritchie-Hosler 51′), Edwards; Moffat; Jakubiak (Todd 51′), McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, O’Halloran.

Raith Rovers (3-5-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, O’Reilly; Connolly, Mullin, Stanton, Easton, Smith (McGill 86′); Vaughan, Hamilton (Gullan 78′).

Subs Not used: Thomson, Corr, Hannah.