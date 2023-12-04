LEE WILKIE: Dundee United call-off sees Raith Rovers ramp up pressure – and they could pile on more

Dundee United will have been grumpy over the weekend.

Not only did they not get to put their cup woes in the past thanks to the frozen Cappielow pitch.

But they had to watch on as it looked like Raith Rovers were heading for defeat to gift them a wee cushion at the top.

That didn’t last long.

You have to take your hat off to Raith Rovers for the way they keep fighting back and scoring late goals.

It shows a team full of spirit and fight. It is a remarkable run they’ve been on.

Dundee United could lose top spot before they play again

I’ve been saying for ages I can’t see it continuing, they can’t keep digging deep every week but Rovers are managing it.

And now they’ve got the chance to go top before United play next.

Friday night at home to Partick Thistle is a huge game for Rovers.

In fact, the next two weeks will have a major bearing on the Championship title race.

United are home to Ayr before the top two face off at Tannadice next weekend.

Before that, Rovers have the chance to bring a different sort of pressure onto the Tangerines – something they haven’t experienced yet this term.

It’s all gone United’s way previously in terms of playing before the rest. Now the tables are turned and it’s up to Raith to turn the screw on United.

If they win, Saturday at home to Ayr becomes a huge test for Dundee United.