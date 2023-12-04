LEE WILKIE: Dundee United call-off sees Raith Rovers ramp up pressure – and they could pile on more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United call-off sees Raith Rovers ramp up pressure – and they could pile on more

Rovers could go above the Tangerines on Friday before Jim Goodwin's men kick another ball.

Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin had to watch as Raith Rovers closed the gap on Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United will have been grumpy over the weekend.

Not only did they not get to put their cup woes in the past thanks to the frozen Cappielow pitch.

But they had to watch on as it looked like Raith Rovers were heading for defeat to gift them a wee cushion at the top.

That didn’t last long.

Raith Rovers celebrate their last-gasp win over Inverness to keep the pressure on Dundee United. Image: SNS.

You have to take your hat off to Raith Rovers for the way they keep fighting back and scoring late goals.

It shows a team full of spirit and fight. It is a remarkable run they’ve been on.

Dundee United could lose top spot before they play again

I’ve been saying for ages I can’t see it continuing, they can’t keep digging deep every week but Rovers are managing it.

And now they’ve got the chance to go top before United play next.

Friday night at home to Partick Thistle is a huge game for Rovers.

In fact, the next two weeks will have a major bearing on the Championship title race.
United are home to Ayr before the top two face off at Tannadice next weekend.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United host Raith a week on Saturday. Image: SNS

Before that, Rovers have the chance to bring a different sort of pressure onto the Tangerines – something they haven’t experienced yet this term.

It’s all gone United’s way previously in terms of playing before the rest. Now the tables are turned and it’s up to Raith to turn the screw on United.

If they win, Saturday at home to Ayr becomes a huge test for Dundee United.

