Dundee United clash with Greenock Morton OFF as frozen Cappielow fails Friday pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United clash with Greenock Morton OFF as frozen Cappielow fails Friday pitch inspection

The Tangerines' trip to face the Championship's bottom club was subject to a 4pm inspection.

By Sean Hamilton
Greenock Morton's Cappielow failed a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon. Image: SNS
Greenock Morton's Cappielow failed a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s clash with Greenock Morton has been called off after a Friday afternoon pitch inspection.

With temperatures across Scotland dipping below freezing in recent days – and with more cold weather forecast – Morton made an early call for their playing surface to be checked.

It was quickly deemed unplayable and the match postponed.

The table-topping Tangerines had been looking to get back to winning ways in the league after successive cup defeats to Falkirk and Queen of the South.

They sit four points clear of second placed Raith Rovers, who have a game in hand.

The Kirkcaldy side can close to within a point of United with a win over Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday, should the Highland capital fixture survive the weather.

The Tangerines’ clash with Morton will be rescheduled, with information communicated to fans in due course.

More from Dundee United

Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after…
Kevin McAlpine - pictured with dog Max - was laid to rest in Dundee.
Kevin McAlpine funeral held as friends and family pay respects to caddie and son…
Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Morton
Louis Moult delivers honest assessment of Dundee United displays as Tannadice marksman outlines motivational…
Carljohan Eriksson, right, and his delirious Nordsjaelland teammates after hammering Fenerbahce 6-1
Dundee United flop enjoys stunning European victory as Ryan Kent's Fenerbahce are smashed 6-1
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss serves pointed 'reminder'
(L to R) Layton Bisland, Lewis O'Donnell, Logan Chalmers and Miller Thomson are among those seeking to make their mark
How have Dundee United's 6 loan stars fared so far?
Jim Goodwin hopes to see United back to winning ways on Saturday
Dundee United 'can't start panicking' after cup setbacks as Tangerines protect record shared by…
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United reacts after missing a penalty against Queen of the South
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United kid to bounce back from penalty pain as Tony…
Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park
Ross Docherty makes Dundee United Scottish Cup mea culpa - but Tannadice captain cautions…
Terry Venables, centre, in the dugout at Tannadice in 1987. Image: Shutterstock.
Terry Venables tributes in Spain remember Dundee United's Barcelona triumph – and El Tel…

Conversation