Dundee United clash with Greenock Morton OFF as frozen Cappielow fails Friday pitch inspection

Dundee United’s clash with Greenock Morton has been called off after a Friday afternoon pitch inspection.

With temperatures across Scotland dipping below freezing in recent days – and with more cold weather forecast – Morton made an early call for their playing surface to be checked.

It was quickly deemed unplayable and the match postponed.

❌ Following a pitch inspection at Cappielow this afternoon, #DUFC have been advised our #cinchChamp clash with Greenock Morton has been postponed Match information for the rescheduled fixture will be communicated with supporters in due course ℹ️ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 1, 2023

The table-topping Tangerines had been looking to get back to winning ways in the league after successive cup defeats to Falkirk and Queen of the South.

They sit four points clear of second placed Raith Rovers, who have a game in hand.

The Kirkcaldy side can close to within a point of United with a win over Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday, should the Highland capital fixture survive the weather.

The Tangerines’ clash with Morton will be rescheduled, with information communicated to fans in due course.