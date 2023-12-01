Kevin McAlpine funeral held as friends and family pay respects to caddie and son of Dundee United legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin McAlpine funeral held as friends and family pay respects to caddie and son of Dundee United legend

The son of Dundee United legend Hamish died suddenly six weeks ago in America aged 39.

By James Simpson
Kevin McAlpine - pictured with dog Max - was laid to rest in Dundee.
Kevin McAlpine - pictured with dog Max - was laid to rest in Dundee.

Friends and family of Kevin McAlpine have gathered at Dundee Crematorium to pay their final respects to the golf caddie.

Perthshire-born Kevin – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – died suddenly in America in October.

Hamish’s former Tangerines team-mates John Holt and Paul Hegarty were among the mourners at the service on Friday.

Those in attendance were asked to wear bright colours for the celebration of the former Menzieshill High School pupil’s life.

Paul Hegarty and John Holt arrive for the service. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mourners entering Dundee Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kevin McAlpine funeral
Kevin McAlpine.

Deacon Blue hit Dignity was among the songs played as memories of the ex-amateur golf champion’s life were shared.

The service – covered by The Courier with the family’s blessing – featured several references to Kevin’s beloved sport, including a reading called ‘Life is Like a Round of Golf’.

In the order of service, a message read: “The family would like to thank you for your kindness, support and attendance today.”

Celebration of life

The collection at the end of the service was made in aid to Andy’s Man Club, a charity which provides a safe space for men to talk about their problems.

And the celebration of the caddie’s life continued in the town he grew up in, at Alyth Golf Club, where he first picked up a club and learned to play with his Tangerines hero father.

Kevin – who was married to top golfer Anna Nordqvist – is survived by his parents Hamish and Allison and sister Linzi.

The United idol previously told us: “As a family we are completely devastated.”

Conversation