Kevin McAlpine funeral held as friends and family pay respects to caddie and son of Dundee United legend

Friends and family of Kevin McAlpine have gathered at Dundee Crematorium to pay their final respects to the golf caddie.

Perthshire-born Kevin – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – died suddenly in America in October.

Hamish’s former Tangerines team-mates John Holt and Paul Hegarty were among the mourners at the service on Friday.

Those in attendance were asked to wear bright colours for the celebration of the former Menzieshill High School pupil’s life.

Deacon Blue hit Dignity was among the songs played as memories of the ex-amateur golf champion’s life were shared.

The service – covered by The Courier with the family’s blessing – featured several references to Kevin’s beloved sport, including a reading called ‘Life is Like a Round of Golf’.

In the order of service, a message read: “The family would like to thank you for your kindness, support and attendance today.”

Celebration of life

The collection at the end of the service was made in aid to Andy’s Man Club, a charity which provides a safe space for men to talk about their problems.

And the celebration of the caddie’s life continued in the town he grew up in, at Alyth Golf Club, where he first picked up a club and learned to play with his Tangerines hero father.

Kevin – who was married to top golfer Anna Nordqvist – is survived by his parents Hamish and Allison and sister Linzi.

The United idol previously told us: “As a family we are completely devastated.”