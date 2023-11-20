‘I got nothing left’: Kevin McAlpine’s wife taking break from golf after Tayside caddie’s death

The wife of a Tayside golf caddie who died aged just 39 says she is taking a break from the sport.

Blairgowrie-born Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – died suddenly last month.

His wife Anna Nordqvist, a top golfer, says she is now stepping away to focus on her mental health.

She says she is “grateful beyond words” for the support she has had since Kevin’s death in America.

Anna Nordqvist taking ‘extended break’ after death of Kevin McAlpine

She wrote on Instagram: “Been trying to put one foot in front of the other for a very long time.

“As much of a fighter I am – one that never gives up – I am only human and I will be taking an extended break to work on my health and my mental well being the next couple months.

“I got absolutely nothing left.”

She continued: “I don’t know how to thank everyone for being there for me and for never making me walk this road alone.

“Everyone on tour has been a family this year, supported me unconditionally and helped me push thru these last two weeks inside the ropes! Grateful beyond words for the love and support!!

“I hope to be back smiling and feeling like myself again inside and outside the ropes in 2024.”

Former Scottish amateur champion Kevin met Swedish star Anna in 2017 and the couple married four years later.

In a social media post this summer, the 36-year-old revealed the couple were divorcing.

She withdrew from the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, ahead of the second round, following Kevin’s death.

She then paid her own tribute on social media to Kevin, writing: “This year has been very hard, devastating and overwhelming.”

Following his son’s death, Hamish told The Courier: “We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America.

“We are completely in the dark about what has happened.

“It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.”

Kevin, based in Arizona, grew up in Alyth and learned to play at the local club with Hamish.

After attending Menzieshill High School, he embarked on a golf scholarship at Colorado State University.