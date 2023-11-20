‘I got nothing left’: Kevin McAlpine’s wife taking break from golf after Tayside caddie’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I got nothing left’: Kevin McAlpine’s wife taking break from golf after Tayside caddie’s death

The son of Dundee United legend Hamish died last month aged 39.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
Kevin and wife Anna hug on 18th green at Carnoustie in 2021 after she won Women's British Open.

The wife of a Tayside golf caddie who died aged just 39 says she is taking a break from the sport.

Blairgowrie-born Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – died suddenly last month.

His wife Anna Nordqvist, a top golfer, says she is now stepping away to focus on her mental health.

She says she is “grateful beyond words” for the support she has had since Kevin’s death in America.

Anna Nordqvist taking ‘extended break’ after death of Kevin McAlpine

She wrote on Instagram: “Been trying to put one foot in front of the other for a very long time.

“As much of a fighter I am – one that never gives up – I am only human and I will be taking an extended break to work on my health and my mental well being the next couple months.

“I got absolutely nothing left.”

Kevin mcalpine death
Kevin and Anna embrace at Carnoustie in 2021.

She continued: “I don’t know how to thank everyone for being there for me and for never making me walk this road alone.

“Everyone on tour has been a family this year, supported me unconditionally and helped me push thru these last two weeks inside the ropes! Grateful beyond words for the love and support!!

“I hope to be back smiling and feeling like myself again inside and outside the ropes in 2024.”

Former Scottish amateur champion Kevin met Swedish star Anna in 2017 and the couple married four years later.

Kevin McAlpine death
Anna Nordqvist after winning Women’s British Open.

In a social media post this summer, the 36-year-old revealed the couple were divorcing.

She withdrew from the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, ahead of the second round, following Kevin’s death.

She then paid her own tribute on social media to Kevin, writing: “This year has been very hard, devastating and overwhelming.”

Following his son’s death, Hamish told The Courier: “We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America.

Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine.
Kevin’s dad, Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine.

“We are completely in the dark about what has happened.

“It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.”

Kevin, based in Arizona, grew up in Alyth and learned to play at the local club with Hamish.

After attending Menzieshill High School, he embarked on a golf scholarship at Colorado State University.

Conversation