Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39

Kevin McAlpine, the son of Dundee United legend Hamish, has died suddenly at the age of 39.

Blairgowrie-born Kevin – a top caddie and former Scottish Amateur champion – passed away in the US this week.

Dad Hamish told The Courier: “We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America.

“We are completely in the dark about what has happened.

“It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.

“There is to be an autopsy and at the moment there is very little we can say.

“We really don’t want to talk about this at this stage. As a family we are completely devastated.

“You can imagine how we are feeling.”

