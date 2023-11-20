Three in court after alleged attack outside St Andrews takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Three in court after alleged attack outside St Andrews takeaway

The trio, accused of assault, made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and were released on bail.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Police at the scene of the stabbing on South Street in St Andrews.
Police at the scene of the incident on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Three men have appeared in court in connection with an alleged assault at a St Andrews takeaway earlier this month.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after an incident outside St Andrews Shawarma House on South Street on November 7.

Police described it at the time as a “targeted attack”.

The trio appeared in private on Friday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

  • Yusuf Eroglu, 36, from Edinburgh, was accused of assault to severe injury, assault and possessing a weapon.
  • Robin Renus, 60, from Edinburgh, is charged with assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and weapon possession.
  • Ali Ulger, 41, of Enfield, Greater London is accused of assault.
St Andrews Shawarma House
St Andrews Shawarma House takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.

None of the accused made any plea.

All were committed for further examination and released on bail to appear in court later.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

