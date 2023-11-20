Three in court after alleged attack outside St Andrews takeaway

Three men have appeared in court in connection with an alleged assault at a St Andrews takeaway earlier this month.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after an incident outside St Andrews Shawarma House on South Street on November 7.

Police described it at the time as a “targeted attack”.

The trio appeared in private on Friday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Yusuf Eroglu , 36, from Edinburgh, was accused of assault to severe injury, assault and possessing a weapon.

Robin Renus , 60, from Edinburgh, is charged with assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and weapon possession.

Ali Ulger, 41, of Enfield, Greater London is accused of assault.

None of the accused made any plea.

All were committed for further examination and released on bail to appear in court later.

