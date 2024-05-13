30 months for carjacker who targeted Dundee FC starlet Strachan

A violent carjacker who attacked former Dundee footballer Luke Strachan in a botched robbery has been hit with another prison sentence.

Derek Alland was convicted of pulling Luke Strachan out of his Volkswagen Golf at City Quay.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Strachan – the grandson of former Scotland manager and Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan – was ordered from the car on Thorter Row.

Strachan was 19 at the time and playing for Dundee FC.

He told on Friday how he was approached in his car by Alland and another man, who pulled open the door and demanded he get out.

He then watched from a nearby flat as the pair struggled to start the car and eventually ran off.

‘Reprehensible’ Alland

On Monday, the final day of evidence, Alland was reprimanded for repeatedly interrupting proceedings.

He was found guilty of the October 28 2020 assault and robbery after jurors took less than an hour to convict him by a majority verdict.

Alland, who has a history of violence dating back to 2011, is currently serving a sentence at HMP Perth for attacking a man with a samurai sword in his own home.

The 29-year-old was locked up for more than six years at the High Court in Edinburgh for attacking his victim with a glass, before striking him with the ornamental sword at a flat on Hilltown Court in February 2023.

He made obscene gestures to judges who turned down his subsequent appeal.

Solicitor Billy Watt said following Alland’s conviction: “There was no injury to Mr Strachan although a serious matter indeed.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith sentenced Alland to 30 months in prison.

As he was being led to the cell area, Alland said: “Thank you very much your lordship, see yous later.”

He told the jury: “Focus on the evidence if you ever get called for jury again.”

Mr Watt apologised for Alland’s conduct, which was described by sheriff as “reprehensible”.

Prison ‘appropriate’

“This man has an extensive record for violence,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said when thanking the jury.

“He has the propensity to maim, injure and perhaps in the future kill and it’s appropriate he is in prison.

“There was very few redeeming features of Mr Alland in the trial.

“Mr Strachan is still able to continue and was not injured in a way that hampered his career and was not so badly psychologically affected that it impacted his life.”

