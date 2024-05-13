‘Simplicity is hard’ – Tayside branding expert shares design secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Simplicity is hard’ – Tayside branding expert shares design secrets

Kevin Blythe has created logos for several Dundee businesses including the Gidi Grill, The Tayberry and Jon Frullani Architects.

By Rob McLaren
Kevin Blythe has worked on several Dundee businesses including Jon Frullani Architect, Gidi Grill and The Tayberry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kevin Blythe has worked on several Dundee businesses including Jon Frullani Architect, Gidi Grill and The Tayberry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Monifieth man who has designed logos for several businesses in Dundee has shared his secrets after being nominated for a Scottish Design Award.

Kevin Blythe, 40, has designed for many well-known city businesses including Jon Frullani Architect, the Gidi Grill and The Tayberry.

Now, he has received the award nomination for design work he did for luxury Aberdeen housing development Bayview Estate.

Design clients include major banks and Dundee restaurants

Kevin has always been passionate about design, attending Dundee College and Duncan of Jordanstone after Madras College.

He went on to work as a designer for firms in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, but when Covid hit he was made redundant.

He set up Kevin Blythe Design in 2020 and NatWest become one of his first customers.

“NatWest asked me to help design their new bank card. They wanted something bright and colourful that made you want to touch and hold it,” he said.

Kevin designed this NatWest bank card. Image: Kevin Blythe

“Some of the other work came through recommendations from Jon Frullani. After I did his redesign, he’d suggest me to his clients.

“I also designed the Dundee Stars’ training kit, which Jon Frullani sponsors.

“For the Gidi Grill, the West African and Caribbean inspired restaurant in Dundee, I wanted a logo and colour scheme which reflected different elements of what it offers.”

‘Simplicity is hard’

Mr Blythe said ideas spark off in his head as soon as he receives a brief from the client.

But then a lot of work goes into distilling the ideas into a clean design which looks quite clean and simple.

“Simplicity is hard,” he said.

Kevin Blythe has led a varied career as a designer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Most of my designs might look simple but that’s not easy when you’re also reflecting what the business is all about.

“The new nomination for the Scottish Design Award is for the Bayview Estate development where one of the key features is its scenery and gardens.

“That led me to incorporate the foliage into the B of the company name. The fonts are a mixture of modern and traditional which also reflects the development.”

Passion for design

Kevin returned to working for an agency full-time earlier this year, Tayburn in Edinburgh, though he is still working on some freelance projects.

“The decision to go back to employment was really due to the uncertainty of businesses nowadays,” he said.

The Gidi Grill restaurant in Dundee is another of Kevin’s clients. Image: Kevin Blythe

“A lot of my clients are in hospitality or property. I started working at Tayburn one day a week and gradually that increased to five days.

“I love my job and every day is different – I can be working on a luxury property development one minute and whisky packaging the next.

“Seeing the boost a rebranding can have for an established business is also really satisfying.”

More from Business

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
FTSE 100 closes lower amid pause in London trading rally
People at a Women Against State Pension Inequality protest (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Government ‘dragging its feet’ in response to report on women’s state pension
Some £51 million in additional funding has been announced by the Treasury so that HM Revenue and Customs staff can answer more calls and help more people on the phone (picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)
£51m announced in additional funding to help HMRC answer more calls
BHP said it was ‘disappointed’ that Anglo American had rejected the offer (PA)
Anglo American rejects second takeover offer from BHP worth £34bn
An Emirates Airbus A380 jumbo jet lands at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Jon Gambrell/AP)
Emirates sees £3.7bn profit in 2023 as airline takes flight after pandemic
James (left) and Thom Elliot, co founders of Pizza Pilgrims (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd/PA)
Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits
The number of new homes being registered fell by a fifth annually in the first quarter of 2024, amid poor weather conditions, skills shortages and economic challenges, according to the National House Building Council (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wet weather and economic challenges ‘dampened house building in early 2024’
The Government has been gradually selling its stake in NatWest in recent years (Matt Crossick/PA)
Treasury sells more of its NatWest stake ahead of planned summer share sale
Cash transactions at Post Office branches totalled a record £3.48 billion in April (Rui Vieira/PA)
Record £3.48bn in withdrawals and deposits at Post Office branches in April
The First Minister will visit the Ardersier Port on Monday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
All economic interventions should be to support growth, says Swinney