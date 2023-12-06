Dundee man jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi

A violent intruder who attacked a man in his own Dundee home with a samurai sword after being freed under five bail orders has been jailed for more than six years.

Derek Alland hit his victim over the head with a glass bottle and knocked him to the floor, before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

Alland, 29, then grabbed the ornamental sword and struck Lee Gray with it during the attack at a flat at Hilltown Court on February 15 this year.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told him he carried out a “horrific and sustained assault”.

Lady Poole said: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your victim as well as his partner who was in the flat at the time.”

The judge pointed out Alland – who has previous convictions for violence, disorder, drugs and bail breaches – assaulted Mr Gray and attacked a police officer after being released early from a 13-month prison sentence.

She said: “These are very serious offences.

“Given your previous record and the nature of the offences before the court custodial sentences are inevitable.”

She told Alland he would have been jailed for nine years but for his early guilty plea.

Alland, of Dundee, previously admitted assaulting Mr Gray to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

He had been freed five times at Dundee Sheriff Court on bail orders.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Dundee police station, in West Bell Street, after the sword attack.

He was ordered to serve a further eight months in prison for this.

Lady Poole also ordered that Alland should be under supervision for a further threes when he will be under licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

The court heard Alland was drunk and wearing only one shoe when he knocked on the door of the flat, then barged his way and launched himself at Mr Gray.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson earlier told the court Alland described himself as “very, very drunk” at the time and cannot remember the police assault.

