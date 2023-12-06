Dundee man jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi

Derek Alland forced his way into a flat and attacked his victim with a bottle and a sword.

By Dave Finlay
The terrifying attack happened in Hilltown Court.
The terrifying attack happened in Hilltown Court.

A violent intruder who attacked a man in his own Dundee home with a samurai sword after being freed under five bail orders has been jailed for more than six years.

Derek Alland hit his victim over the head with a glass bottle and knocked him to the floor, before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

Alland, 29, then grabbed the ornamental sword and struck Lee Gray with it during the attack at a flat at Hilltown Court on February 15 this year.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told him he carried out a “horrific and sustained assault”.

Lady Poole said: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your victim as well as his partner who was in the flat at the time.”

The judge pointed out Alland – who has previous convictions for violence, disorder, drugs and bail breaches – assaulted Mr Gray and attacked a police officer after being released early from a 13-month prison sentence.

She said: “These are very serious offences.

“Given your previous record and the nature of the offences before the court custodial sentences are inevitable.”

She told Alland he would have been jailed for nine years but for his early guilty plea.

Edinburgh High Court
Alland was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Alland, of Dundee, previously admitted assaulting Mr Gray to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

He had been freed five times at Dundee Sheriff Court on bail orders.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Dundee police station, in West Bell Street, after the sword attack.

He was ordered to serve a further eight months in prison for this.

Lady Poole also ordered that Alland should be under supervision for a further threes when he will be under licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

The court heard Alland was drunk and wearing only one shoe when he knocked on the door of the flat, then barged his way and launched himself at Mr Gray.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson earlier told the court Alland described himself as “very, very drunk” at the time and cannot remember the police assault.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Cosgrove was slammed as a 'sexual predator' by his stepdaughter.
Fife peeper's brave victim slams sentence for sick stepdad who removed bathroom lock to…
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.
Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop
Thomas Winning.
Masked gang stole American Bulldog worth £28k from Blairgowrie owner
Marie Huggan.
Arbroath clubber sliced victim's neck in bottle attack
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cooking row break-up and Skoda speeder
McPhee threatened to put a sex tape on social media. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim's movements
Ian Rodger called 999 to report his hamster was under the floorboards.
Fife loner phoned 999 to tell police his hamster was stuck under floorboards
Hathway was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.
Dundee dad found guilty of starting child sexual abuse and rapes when he was…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Car attack and cat threat
A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown