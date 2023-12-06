Daughter’s tribute to ‘best dad and grandad in the world’ found dead in Dundee multi

The daughter of a man found dead when police forced their way into his Dundee multi flat has described him as “the best dad and grandad in the world”.

The body of a 53-year-old Derek Tarbett was found on Sunday after officers were called to the Dudhope Court block, just off Lochee Road.

Mr Tarbett lived alone in the flat.

Daughter Raegan Tarbett says she does not know what she is going to do without him.

She said: “My head is a mess just now.

“He was the best dad and grandad in the world. We love him so much.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to manage life without him.

‘My heart is broken’

“He was my go-to person. We argued 24/7 but he was always there when I needed him.

“My heart is broken.”

Neighbours reported not seeing Mr Tarbett for a few days before his death.

One said: “Derek came and went quite a lot but I haven’t seem him for a wee while.

“He was a really great guy, always trying to help others.

“I’m pretty upset about this.”

Another reported seeing police officers along with council joiners breaking down the door to Mr Tarbett’s flat on Sunday.

He said: “Police came to the floor Derek lives on with joiners and began to break down the door and force their way in.

“I was told that the police found his body inside.

“This is really tragic and upsetting.

“Derek was a great neighbour, he would help others out as much as he could and would never see anyone stuck.

“He cared about the other people that lived in this multi.”

Derek Tarbett: Dundee death ‘unexplained not non-suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report raising concern about a man at a property at Dudhope Court in Dundee around 7.05pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended and the body of a 53-year-old man was found within.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”