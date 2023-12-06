Daughter’s tribute to ‘best dad and grandad in the world’ found dead in Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Daughter’s tribute to ‘best dad and grandad in the world’ found dead in Dundee multi

The body of 53-year-old Derek Tarbett was discovered after police forced their way into his home.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Sudden death Dundee
Derek Tarbett, whose body was found at Dudhope Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The daughter of a man found dead when police forced their way into his Dundee multi flat has described him as “the best dad and grandad in the world”.

The body of a 53-year-old Derek Tarbett was found on Sunday after officers were called to the Dudhope Court block, just off Lochee Road.

Mr Tarbett lived alone in the flat.

Daughter Raegan Tarbett says she does not know what she is going to do without him.

She said: “My head is a mess just now.

“He was the best dad and grandad in the world. We love him so much.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to manage life without him.

‘My heart is broken’

“He was my go-to person. We argued 24/7 but he was always there when I needed him.

“My heart is broken.”

Neighbours reported not seeing Mr Tarbett for a few days before his death.

One said: “Derek came and went quite a lot but I haven’t seem him for a wee while.

“He was a really great guy, always trying to help others.

“I’m pretty upset about this.”

sudden death Dundee
Derek is described as “the best dad and grandad in the world”. Image: Supplied

Another reported seeing police officers along with council joiners breaking down the door to Mr Tarbett’s flat on Sunday.

He said: “Police came to the floor Derek lives on with joiners and began to break down the door and force their way in.

“I was told that the police found his body inside.

“This is really tragic and upsetting.

“Derek was a great neighbour, he would help others out as much as he could and would never see anyone stuck.

“He cared about the other people that lived in this multi.”

Derek Tarbett: Dundee death ‘unexplained not non-suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report raising concern about a man at a property at Dudhope Court in Dundee around 7.05pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended and the body of a 53-year-old man was found within.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Winterfest featured children's rides and a big wheel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emails reveal inside story of Dundee Winterfest chaos - from 'scared' traders to backlash…
The terrifying attack happened in Hilltown Court.
Dundee intruder jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi
Flooding near Arbroath......not a day for pigs flying but wading. Image: Paul Reid
Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow…
Marie Huggan.
Arbroath clubber sliced victim's neck in bottle attack
Nasir Hussain outside Babujee in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee's Perth Road
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Brian Cox Loose Women
Loose Women presenter apologises for Dundee actor Brian Cox's 'fruity language' on air
The Olympia is set for a phased reopening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Olympia reopening plans finally revealed - but public still face wait to return
2
Vandals cause damage at Dundee University Tower Building
Yobs spray explicit graffiti in 90-minute Dundee University vandalism spree
Fire crews were called to a Dundee multi on Monday night.
Fire at Dundee multi being treated as deliberate

Conversation