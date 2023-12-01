Scottish Deer Centre breaks Scotties By The Sea auction record with massive £11,000 bid

The Scottish Deer Centre has shelled out a pawsome £11,000 on a giant Scottie sculpture.

Highland Scottie, which formed part of the Scotties By The Sea art trail, will guard the entrance to the Fife attraction when it is unleashed on site.

All 45 Scotties were snapped up at auction in aid of Maggie’s Dundee on Thursday evening.

And the Deer Centre bid was by far the largest of the night.

The Cupar park’s co-owner David Hamilton has previously bought four Oor Wullies, one penguin and a giraffe at Maggie’s auctions.

He added: “It was one of the last ones to go under the hammer.

“I’d had a few wines by then – but I was never going to let it go really.”

Highland Scottie will join Lewis Coopaldi

The Deer Centre sponsored Highland Scottie throughout the 10-week trail.

Designed to resemble a Highland cow, it was situated in the Byre Courtyard in St Andrews and attracted thousands of people who followed an online map.

David said: “We have Highland cows here at the park, one of which is named Lewis Coopaldi, after Lewis Capaldi.

“So it was a no brainer for us to buy Highland Scottie.”

David, and business partner Gavin Findlay, had to fight off stiff competition to collar their new addition, though.

“We were worried we’d be outbid but we got a big cheer when we finally won it.” he said.

Deer Centre Scottish purchase supports Maggie’s

“It’s all for charity. I love what Maggie’s do and we always support them at auctions and with donations.

“Highland Scottie will sit in our courtyard – next to the giraffe – before the pay desk so anyone can see it.”

It was one of two Scotties bought by the Deer Centre owners.

They also snapped up Topiary Dog, which will be based at their gluten-free brewery CoelBrew, in Guardbridge.

“We plan to use in as part of a new mini pitch and putt game we’re developing there,” said David.

Scotties By The Sea was organised by BID St Andrews, with help from Wild In Art.