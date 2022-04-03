Meet the team launching Fife’s first gluten-free beer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of entrepreneurs are combining their two loves of computer games and beer to open Fife’s first gluten-free brewery.

Wormit man Ryan Bald has joined forces with former Ninja Kiwi owners David Hamilton and Barry Petrie to launch CoelBrew.

And they’ve roped in some of the best in the brewing world, along with other tech wizards, to help them get the project off the ground.

Based in Guardbridge, near St Andrews, CoelBrew should be ready to sell by Christmas.

And the group has ambitious plans for the business, including brewery tours, merchandise and possibly even retro arcade games on site.

But the link with the gaming industry won’t end there.

The artwork for the gluten-free beer from Fife will be inspired by computer games.

And there are plans to introduce non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to give customers access to merchandise and special events.

Idea for CoelBrew

Ryan came up with the idea for CoelBrew after struggling to buy gluten-free beer locally.

And he approached old school pal David, who has Coeliac disease..

Ryan said: “I struggled trying to get a beer in a pub because of gluten sensitivity.

“Buying online is a pain and really costly.

“And going out for a meal and not being able to have a pint led me to the conclusion there’s a gap in the market.”

Also involved with CoelBrew is graphic designer Col Gray of Pixels Ink in Dundee, as well as two tech business partners in New Zealand and other local entrepreneurs.

And Dundee businessman Gavin Findlay who, along with David, bought the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar from administration last year, is also on board.

MTC Media, who created websites for brewers including Brewdog, 71 Brewing and Tiny Rebel, completes the consortium.

Brewing experts involved in gluten-free beer in Fife

However, it’s not just gamers and tech guys having a go at making gluten-free beer in Fife.

They also have on board expert brewer George Thompson, who worked for Belhaven and built breweries all over the world.

George will help them set up and his son Alistair will be head brewer.

Co-owner David Hamilton, from Wormit, said: “They have started doing recipe development and test brews.

“And we’re bringing in a quarter of a million pounds worth of machinery.

“It’s gluten-free beer but we don’t want it to be labelled as just for people with gluten intolerance.

“It will be beer first and gluten-free second. People shouldn’t taste the difference.”

The beer and future plans

The first of the three beers will be called Stomp, and its label will have the biggest video games feel.

Meanwhile, the other two will be Och Aye PA and and a butter shortbread stout called Bonnie Shortie.

David added: “There’s so much potential in this, including potential tie-ups with game developers to make bespoke beers.

“But that will all be much further down the line.”

The group first mooted the idea more than two years ago but the Covid outbreak delayed things.

However, planning permission for the brewery at Avalon Business Park is now in place.

And the group hopes to employ up to 10 people in the first two years.