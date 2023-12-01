Louis Moult delivers honest assessment of Dundee United displays as Tannadice marksman outlines motivational mantra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult delivers honest assessment of Dundee United displays as Tannadice marksman outlines motivational mantra

Moult has notched eight goals for the Tangerines to date

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Morton
Moult celebrates his opener the last time United faced Morton. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has conceded that Dundee United have not been at their best for several weeks – but insists they WILL put that right.

The Tangerines crashed out of two cup competitions in the space of eight days, losing out to Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy before Queen of the South’s shock Scottish Cup triumph last week.

Indeed, the Terrors have won just one of their last four games – and that required a last-gasp strike from Chris Mochrie to secure a Championship victory at Dunfermline.

For his own part, Moult hasn’t scored since his October 27 brace against Arbroath, and there is ample introspection amid his honest verdict of United’s recent form. They face Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Louis Moult finds the net in clinical fashion against Dunfermline
Moult finds the net in clinical fashion against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“We know the last three to four weeks haven’t been good enough, if I’m going to be brutally honest – personally and as a football club,” said Moult.

“It’s down to us to put that right. And that’s EXACTLY what we will do.

We haven’t been good enough on the ball in the last few weeks, so it’s up to us to get that right, mentally and physically. That’s what has been said this week – and we’ll be ready to go. That’s for sure.

“We know what we’ll be up against (at Morton). We’ll face a physical opponent and a very direct opponent. It’ll be up to us to break them down and do what we’re good at.”

Louis Moult celebrates a goal fro Dundee United against Arbroath
Moult’s last goal came against Arbroath last month. Image: SNS

Despite a wobbly fortnight, United remain unbeaten in the Championship; one of only three sides yet to lose a league match in the SPFL along with Celtic and Falkirk.

“It’s about us, and what we do on the match-days,” continued Moult. “It’s about us performing week-in, week-out and picking up the points. People are going to look at us every time and see how we get on – so we need to be at our best.”

Moult’s mantra

And Moult has underlined the importance of unity as the Tangerines seek an immediate return to the top-flight.

“I’ve no doubt the fans will be with us – and are with us,” Moult told DUTV. “We are as one at this football club, and as long as they believe and we believe, we WILL achieve.

“That’s something I tell myself, personally, all the time. If I go a few games without a goal, it gets me down. But the day after, or a few days after, I think: “start believing in yourself again”.

“If the fans do that – and they have done that – then it will help us a great deal.”

More from Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson, right, and his delirious Nordsjaelland teammates after hammering Fenerbahce 6-1
Dundee United flop enjoys stunning European victory as Ryan Kent's Fenerbahce are smashed 6-1
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss serves pointed 'reminder'
(L to R) Layton Bisland, Lewis O'Donnell, Logan Chalmers and Miller Thomson are among those seeking to make their mark
How have Dundee United's 6 loan stars fared so far?
Jim Goodwin hopes to see United back to winning ways on Saturday
Dundee United 'can't start panicking' after cup setbacks as Tangerines protect record shared by…
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United reacts after missing a penalty against Queen of the South
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United kid to bounce back from penalty pain as Tony…
Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park
Ross Docherty makes Dundee United Scottish Cup mea culpa - but Tannadice captain cautions…
Terry Venables, centre, in the dugout at Tannadice in 1987. Image: Shutterstock.
Terry Venables tributes in Spain remember Dundee United's Barcelona triumph – and El Tel…
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are the masters of their own cup downfalls - one…
Former Dundee United man Danny Swanson clutches the Scottish Cup on the Tannadice turf, the day after defeating Ross County
Danny Swanson reveals Dundee United Scottish Cup final keepsake that has pride of place…
Kai Fotheringham fires a clinical drive beyond Queens keeper Harry Stone
Kai Fotheringham brace 'means nothing' as Dundee United winger reflects on 'cruel' Scottish Cup…

Conversation