Louis Moult delivers honest assessment of Dundee United displays as Tannadice marksman outlines motivational mantra

Louis Moult has conceded that Dundee United have not been at their best for several weeks – but insists they WILL put that right.

The Tangerines crashed out of two cup competitions in the space of eight days, losing out to Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy before Queen of the South’s shock Scottish Cup triumph last week.

Indeed, the Terrors have won just one of their last four games – and that required a last-gasp strike from Chris Mochrie to secure a Championship victory at Dunfermline.

For his own part, Moult hasn’t scored since his October 27 brace against Arbroath, and there is ample introspection amid his honest verdict of United’s recent form. They face Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

“We know the last three to four weeks haven’t been good enough, if I’m going to be brutally honest – personally and as a football club,” said Moult.

“It’s down to us to put that right. And that’s EXACTLY what we will do.

“We haven’t been good enough on the ball in the last few weeks, so it’s up to us to get that right, mentally and physically. That’s what has been said this week – and we’ll be ready to go. That’s for sure.

“We know what we’ll be up against (at Morton). We’ll face a physical opponent and a very direct opponent. It’ll be up to us to break them down and do what we’re good at.”

Despite a wobbly fortnight, United remain unbeaten in the Championship; one of only three sides yet to lose a league match in the SPFL along with Celtic and Falkirk.

“It’s about us, and what we do on the match-days,” continued Moult. “It’s about us performing week-in, week-out and picking up the points. People are going to look at us every time and see how we get on – so we need to be at our best.”

Moult’s mantra

And Moult has underlined the importance of unity as the Tangerines seek an immediate return to the top-flight.

“I’ve no doubt the fans will be with us – and are with us,” Moult told DUTV. “We are as one at this football club, and as long as they believe and we believe, we WILL achieve.

“That’s something I tell myself, personally, all the time. If I go a few games without a goal, it gets me down. But the day after, or a few days after, I think: “start believing in yourself again”.

“If the fans do that – and they have done that – then it will help us a great deal.”