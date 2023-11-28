Ross Docherty makes Dundee United Scottish Cup mea culpa – but Tannadice captain cautions against ‘overreaction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty makes Dundee United Scottish Cup mea culpa – but Tannadice captain cautions against ‘overreaction’

Docherty was candid regarding his own showing in Dumfries

Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park
Ross Docherty in action at Palmerston Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Docherty is adamant Dundee United will not “overreact” to their successive cup exits at the hands of League One opposition.

A superb four-month, 17-match unbeaten run was blown away as Falkirk battered the off-colour Tangerines 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy 11 days ago – with Docherty, who was absent that night, calling the showing “a blip”.

And United crashed out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, with Queen of the South emerging victorious on penalties following an engrossing 2-2 draw at Palmerston Park.

The performance was incomparable to the meek display against the Bairns, with United registering 35 shots in Dumfries – only to pay the price for wasteful finishing and sleepy defending.

Having conceded six goals in 17 fixtures prior to visiting Falkirk, the Terrors have now shipped six in their last two matches: both against third tier opposition.

“We put the Falkirk game down to a bit of a blip, without taking anything away from them,” Docherty told Courier Sport. “On Saturday, Queen of the South didn’t carve us open, and we didn’t look defensively shaky.

“It’s easy to overreact. We know it’s two games in a row where the results haven’t been good enough but, if you look back over the course of the season, we had a long run of clean sheets and have barely conceded goals.

“We’ll always look within and try to improve, but we’re not saying that it’s a defensive crisis or anything like that.

“I didn’t think the performance was bad on Saturday. We just didn’t take our chances and we were slack in terms of giving away possession. We can only move on from it and put things right next week.”

Not good enough

Docherty was typically honest as he assessed his own return to the United side following three weeks on the sidelines with a groin strain, delivering a mea culpa after surrendering possession in the build-up to both Queens goals.

However, both could have been defended much more stoutly after Docherty lost the ball. Gavin Reilly’s header came from a simple corner, while Liam Grimshaw was beaten too easily on the wing before Lee Connelly’s strike.

Lee Connelly, front, leads the Queen of the South celebration
Lee Connelly, front, leads the Queen of the South celebrations. Image: SNS

“It was myself that gave away possession in the lead-up to their goals so I will take the blame for that,” continued Docherty. “I’ll take my share of the responsibility.

“We’ve got to do better in terms of defending, too.  When you play a team from the division below, they are waiting for you to give the ball away for a half-chance.”

He added: “We are hugely disappointed, and we wanted to go far in the Scottish Cup. We know the result wasn’t good enough for this club.”

Fit for the long haul

For all the Tangerines are fresh from a galling eight days of cup football, they remain unbeaten in the Championship and four points above in-form Raith Rovers at the summit of the second tier.

Docherty will hope for a better afternoon – personally and collectively – when United travel to face Morton on Saturday, as he eyes a concerted run in the first-team.

The 30-year-old has endured maddening, niggling issues with both hamstrings and his groin in recent months. However, a plan is in place to make sure he is available for the long haul.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrie on October 31. Image: SNS

“I don’t know about “nice to be back” – my main feeling was frustration because of how the game panned out,” smiled Docherty, ruefully. “But it’s good to be back on a pitch and I felt fine.

I could have played better, which is disappointing, but it’s a positive to get a game under my belt and hopefully I can stay fit now.

“It was very frustrating to have three different niggles – and that’s all they were, a couple of weeks at a time – but we (Docherty and United’s medical staff) have worked together to come up with the best way to keep me fit.

“The boys have been brilliant in my absence in the main, and now it’s just about getting involved and helping the team, however I can.”

