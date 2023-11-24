What Ross Docherty return will bring Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What Ross Docherty return will bring Dundee United

Docherty has resumed full training and COULD start at Palmerston Park

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty has been among the most key performers for United
Ross Docherty has been among the most key performers for United.

Jim Goodwin has lauded the returning Ross Docherty, insisting the Dundee United captain makes the Tangerines tick and drives lofty standards.

Docherty, 30, has been absent since limping out of the Terrors’ 2-0 victory against Airdrie on October 31 .

United’s record in the three games without their influential skipper reads: one win, one draw and one defeat. A four-month, 17-game unbeaten run was ended by Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy last week.

And Goodwin’s delight at Docherty resuming full training, bringing him into contention for Saturday’s Scottish Cup showdown against Queen of the South, is palpable.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action against Arbroath
Declan Gallagher will also be back in contention. as will Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“He influences the players around him, which is why we made him captain,” lauded Goodwin. “He leads by example and puts demands on people. Those are all things that I want from my skipper.

“And technically, he is a very good player. He makes us play, demands the ball from the lads at the back and has a really good range of passing.

“He has endured a very frustrating start to his Dundee United career, with the little niggles picked up. But hopefully that’s all behind him and he can look forward to a sustained period in the team.”

Frustration and hard graft

Docherty’s spell on the sidelines was his third different muscle issue this term, having previously suffered strains on both hamstrings.

It has been a maddening period for an ordinarily durable pro who has played more than 40 competitive fixtures in each of his last two campaigns – but Goodwin hopes those woes are now firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Ross Docherty, right, leaves the field. Image: SNS

“I looked back at Doc’s career because, prior to signing players, you always look at their injury history,” continued Goodwin. “You’ll sometimes take calculated risks, like with Louis Moult when he hasn’t played a great deal in the last year.

“But Ross Docherty has often played the majority of games, every season.

“We think we’re over the worst of it. He’s worked really hard with Marcin (Szostak, physio) and the rest of the medical team, and he seems to be in a really good place, mentally.”

Bartley blast response

Meanwhile, the trip to Dumfries will see United face a Queens side reeling from an astonishing blast from their manager Marvin Bartley (below).

The former Hibs midfielder called out several players for costly errors after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Kelty Hearts, while questioning mammoth gaming sessions and carrying out unauthorised coaching elsewhere.

Despite the pressure mounting, Bartley remains in post for the visit of the Tangerines.

“They’ve had a difficult start to the season and it’s not been what Marvin was looking for,” continued Goodwin.

“But we played them in a pre-season friendly at St Andrews and we could see what Marvin was trying to get out of the players. They played really well that day.

“They’ll probably enjoy being underdogs this weekend. The onus is on us to get the job done.”

Conversation