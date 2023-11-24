Ian Murray addresses lack of reserve football at Raith Rovers and offers potential second string timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray addresses lack of reserve football at Raith Rovers and offers potential second string timeline

Those in charge at Stark's Park 'were all in agreement' that this season was too soon.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray has led Rovers to a great start this season. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray has led Rovers to a great start this season. Image: SNS.

Reserve and youth football was something considered by Raith Rovers in the summer but placed on the back burner.

They intend to revisit that in the future, perhaps as early as next year, but for now prioritising the first team and certain other pressing matters around Stark’s Park is paying dividends on the park.

Rovers are second in the Championship, within touching distance of leaders Dundee United and into another semi-final in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

On Friday, they have the chance to further their reputation as a cup team with a Fife derby in the Scottish Cup.

That game and their return to league action in Inverness the following week are the immediate focus for now and plans for reserve football and the like are for further down the line.

Ian Murray: We had to sort out the Raith first team

“It’s something we looked at at this stage last season,” said Murray. “Then there was a lot going on in the summer – takeovers and investment. We’ve not really spoken about it again.

“We’ll probably do that in January or February to give us a couple of extra months – though it might not be next year.

Ian Murray gives encouragement to young full-back Callum Hannah. Image: SNS.

“It’s certainly something in the coming years that we’ll look at.

“We’re all in agreement that it was just too soon this season. We had to sort out the first team first, then we made sure we got the club sorted out when we were in a position to do it, rather than just scrambling something together.”

Though it doesn’t seem to be having an adverse impact at the moment, it can be a challenge for players who have to use first-team matches, or the odd bounce game, to return to fitness.

That can bring pressure to hit the ground running when you do get an opportunity, something striker Jamie Gullan certainly did in the recent victory over Hamilton.

He wasn’t on the scoresheet but was heavily involved in Raith’s goals.

“You don’t get that build-up of minutes as easily when you come back from injury,” he said.

“But the physio and the sports scientist are good at building you up to a level where you can come back in and compete straight away. I did a lot of rehab to get myself ready and came back in good condition.”

More to reserve football than meets the eye

There is a lot more involved in creating tiers below the first team than merely arranging games, however, which Murray is keen to point out.

Raith boss Ian Murray said there are logistical issues with reserve football. Image: SNS.

Not only was reserve or youth football placed down the list of priorities going into this season, it takes a lot of legwork to get it up and running from scratch.

“We’d all love to have academies and to bring through young players, but you’ve got to have a scouting network in place, you’ve got to get coaches in place,” added the Rovers boss.

“We don’t have a training centre with four or five pitches, we have one pitch to train on. Logistics plays a big part in it.”

