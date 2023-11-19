3 Raith Rovers talking points after more SPFL Trust Trophy heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points after more SPFL Trust Trophy heroics

The Kirkcaldy outfit are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Dylan Easton scored the fourth of Raith's goals in the qauretr-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton scored the fourth of Raith's goals in the qauretr-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Another SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final awaits Raith Rovers after their 4-1 win over Hamilton on Friday night.

Manager Ian Murray’s former team Airdrie – the only side to defeat Raith so far in the Championship – are their opponents in February’s last four.

Sam Stanton got the Rovers off and running early on before Jack Hamilton’s double sealed the victory.

Dylan Easton finished things off with a fourth after former Raith forward Dario Zanatta had curled in a consolation.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Friday’s 4-1 win that keeps up Raith’s astonishing record in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

A comfortable result for once

Raith don’t concede in the latter stages of matches and have been scoring many late goals, often winners.

Friday’s win wasn’t their best performance of the season but the victory was all but wrapped up after Hamilton arced the ball into the top corner from the corner of the area to make it 3-0.

It is the first time Raith have won by more than a goal since Montrose in the previous round and only the fourth time they have done so this season – all in cup competitions against lower-league opposition.

That’s not to take anything away from Rovers whatsoever. Murray’s side are on an unbeaten run of eight games since they suffered their only defeat of the season.

Jack Hamilton is surrounded by team-mates after scoring for Raith. Image: SNS.

That was also by a goal, to Airdrie who they face in the semi-final at Stark’s Park in February.

Valuable minutes

Murray has managed his squad well in this tournament this season after being forced to play who was available in last season’s run to the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Against Accies on Friday, a new front two was brought into the starting XI and both Hamilton and Jamie Gullan were involved in the goals.

Easton also continued his excellent season – whether it be starting or from the bench – rounding off an excellent display with a late goal.

Dylan Easton made it 4-1 to Raith in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

There was also a half each for teenage defenders Adam Masson and Callum Hannah and valuable recovery time for the likes of Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan.

The players who came into the team have given their manager several difficult decisions to make going into this Friday’s Fife derby.

Defensive decisions

One area where Murray’s hand will be forced to an extent is in defence. Euan Murray will serve the second game of his two-match suspension.

That means Scott Brown will continue at centre-back but who plays alongside him is less clear.

Masson should recover after picking up “a wee knock” in the first half on Friday, according to his manager.

Ian Murray has some selection decisions to make after the win in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

Liam Dick, who played the second half in central defence after Masson was taken off, is the other option.

Dylan Corr made a surprising return as a late substitute against Hamilton but starting a Fife derby might be unrealistic at this stage of his recovery.

The 18-year-old only trained once before coming on for the last few minutes on Friday.

