3 Raith Rovers talking points after more SPFL Trust Trophy heroics

Another SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final awaits Raith Rovers after their 4-1 win over Hamilton on Friday night.

Manager Ian Murray’s former team Airdrie – the only side to defeat Raith so far in the Championship – are their opponents in February’s last four.

Sam Stanton got the Rovers off and running early on before Jack Hamilton’s double sealed the victory.

Dylan Easton finished things off with a fourth after former Raith forward Dario Zanatta had curled in a consolation.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Friday’s 4-1 win that keeps up Raith’s astonishing record in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

A comfortable result for once

Raith don’t concede in the latter stages of matches and have been scoring many late goals, often winners.

Friday’s win wasn’t their best performance of the season but the victory was all but wrapped up after Hamilton arced the ball into the top corner from the corner of the area to make it 3-0.

It is the first time Raith have won by more than a goal since Montrose in the previous round and only the fourth time they have done so this season – all in cup competitions against lower-league opposition.

That’s not to take anything away from Rovers whatsoever. Murray’s side are on an unbeaten run of eight games since they suffered their only defeat of the season.

That was also by a goal, to Airdrie who they face in the semi-final at Stark’s Park in February.

Valuable minutes

Murray has managed his squad well in this tournament this season after being forced to play who was available in last season’s run to the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Against Accies on Friday, a new front two was brought into the starting XI and both Hamilton and Jamie Gullan were involved in the goals.

Easton also continued his excellent season – whether it be starting or from the bench – rounding off an excellent display with a late goal.

There was also a half each for teenage defenders Adam Masson and Callum Hannah and valuable recovery time for the likes of Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan.

The players who came into the team have given their manager several difficult decisions to make going into this Friday’s Fife derby.

Defensive decisions

One area where Murray’s hand will be forced to an extent is in defence. Euan Murray will serve the second game of his two-match suspension.

That means Scott Brown will continue at centre-back but who plays alongside him is less clear.

Masson should recover after picking up “a wee knock” in the first half on Friday, according to his manager.

Liam Dick, who played the second half in central defence after Masson was taken off, is the other option.

Dylan Corr made a surprising return as a late substitute against Hamilton but starting a Fife derby might be unrealistic at this stage of his recovery.

The 18-year-old only trained once before coming on for the last few minutes on Friday.