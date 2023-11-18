Raith Rovers double goal hero Jack Hamilton dispelling myth ‘I’m a target man’

Jack Hamilton was involved in all three of Raith Rovers’ goals that he was on the pitch for on Friday night.

For the first, he dropped deep and held up the ball before strike partner Jamie Gullan was fed on the right wing and his cross was eventually scored by Sam Stanton.

Hamilton effectively ended the game as a contest with two second-half goals within four minutes.

The striker followed up his towering header at Hampden with a tap-in and a first-time long-range strike in the second half of Friday’s 4-1 win over Hamilton Accies in the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The three goals and his involvement in the opener display the different ways he can find the net which may not be fully appreciated by everyone given his size.

Jack Hamilton ‘delighted’ ti be among the Raith goals

“Everyone thinks of me as a target man – a big, strong striker who gets his head on the ball,” said Hamilton.

“I’m delighted to get a strike with my right foot, hopefully I can keep scoring goals like that.

“A few of the boys said Hamilton were trying to make subs or something.

“Scholesy [Callum Hannah] just threw it to me, I took a touch, turned and put it in the top corner.

“It was a good result to get through to the next round and two good goals from me. I’m happy with the performance and delighted to get through.

“I’ve been out injured for a few months, it’s been frustrating. I’m delighted to be back, get among the goals and help the team as much as I can.

“The boys have been brilliant, everyone is in high spirits. I can’t praise them enough. It’s good to come back and keep building on that.”

The win sets up a semi-final at Stark’s Park versus manager Ian Murray’s former side Airdrie after they pressed against Morton on Saturday.

Hamilton insists that Raith are taking each game as it comes but knows it is a great opportunity to reach yet another final in this competition.

Home advantage for Raith in semi-final

“We need to be confident going into the semi-final,” he said. “We’ll take each game as it comes and hopefully make it to the final.

“At home will be an advantage. The fans have been brilliant with us this season so to play at home in a semi-final will be great.

“There are some great strikers and forward players in the team. Hopefully I just keep working hard and doing what I can, helping the team.

📹 Four goals to enjoy all over again. Yesterday’s match highlights are now available! pic.twitter.com/psCPOClE41 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 18, 2023

“Since I’ve signed, everyone has been brilliant with me – the fans, the players, the staff, everyone from the board down has been fantastic.

“We’re all in good spirits and hopefully we can keep building.”