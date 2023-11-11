Queen’s Park 2-3 Raith: 10-man Rovers record sensational late comeback to stay on Dundee United’s heels

Raith Rovers took all three points against Queen’s Park after an incredible late salvage operation.

Rovers led through Lewis Vaughan’s first-half strike but Queen’s got themselves ahead after Euan Murray was ordered off for a bad challenge.

Jack Turner got the hosts level in the 70th minute before Ruari Paton put them into the lead.

Just when the game seemed over, substitute Jack Hamilton headed Raith level before Ross Millen won the game with an audacious injury-time Panenka from the spot.

Vaughan gives Raith Rovers the lead

In an uneventful first half, Vaughan had the first real chance but missed the target with a free header.

Queen’s Park had their fair share of possession but much of it was in front of the Raith defence.

When they did get behind the Raith defence, Jack Turner shot wide and later Kevin Dabrowski was there to save a Jack Thomson shot after he drove into the box.

Raith also had their chances before Vaughan’s opener, most notably when Queen’s goalkeeper Calum Ferrie made two saves in quick succession.

For the first, he got down low to a decent Josh Mullin strike and got up to save again, this time from Aidan Connolly.

After another spell of possession for the home side, Rovers took the lead when Vaughan’s shot deflected off a defender and past the keeper.

Queen’s Park resurgent after the break

Queen’s Park emerged from the break a different side and Turner should have done better with an effort he sent over the bar.

Dabrowski then had to react quickly to save a deflected Louis Longridge cross that was heading in and the keeper made another excellent save with his foot to deny Paton.

Just when it seemed Rovers had weathered the storm, they were reduced to 10 men when Murray put in a heavy challenge on Paton.

The game swung on that moment. Scott McGill was brought on and Liam Dick moved to centre-back but Queen’s Park were soon level through Turner.

FT: Queen’s Park 2:3 Raith Rovers. This team will never give up.#COYR pic.twitter.com/rh7oT9ails — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 11, 2023

His initial effort from Dom Thomas’ cross was saved but he was there to finish the rebound in the 70th minute.

Four minutes later, another cross from Thomas down Raith’s left-hand side was finished by Paton.

Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton made their comebacks from injury and were brought on in search of an equaliser, along with Dylan Easton.

They were rewarded for their gamble in the final minute of normal time when McGill crossed for fellow substitute Hamilton to nod in a towering header at the back post.

Raith then scored an unlikely winner when Gullan was fouled in the box and Millen cheekily converted with a chipped penalty right down the middle.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 7; Millen 7, Brown 6, Murray 4, Dick 7; Byrne 6 (Hamilton 75′); Connolly 6 (Easton 75′), Stanton 6, Mullin 7; Vaughan 7 (McGill, 66′), Smith 6 (Gullan 82).

Subs not used: Thomson, Hannah, Masson.