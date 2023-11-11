Queen’s Park 2-3 Raith: 10-man Rovers record sensational late comeback to stay on Dundee United’s heels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Queen’s Park 2-3 Raith: 10-man Rovers record sensational late comeback to stay on Dundee United’s heels

Ian Murray's took all three points after an incredible end to the game.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan gave Raith Rovers the lead against Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Lewis Vaughan gave Raith Rovers the lead against Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers took all three points against Queen’s Park after an incredible late salvage operation.

Rovers led through Lewis Vaughan’s first-half strike but Queen’s got themselves ahead after Euan Murray was ordered off for a bad challenge.

Jack Turner got the hosts level in the 70th minute before Ruari Paton put them into the lead.

Just when the game seemed over, substitute Jack Hamilton headed Raith level before Ross Millen won the game with an audacious injury-time Panenka from the spot.

Vaughan gives Raith Rovers the lead

In an uneventful first half, Vaughan had the first real chance but missed the target with a free header.

Queen’s Park had their fair share of possession but much of it was in front of the Raith defence.

When they did get behind the Raith defence, Jack Turner shot wide and later Kevin Dabrowski was there to save a Jack Thomson shot after he drove into the box.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

Raith also had their chances before Vaughan’s opener, most notably when Queen’s goalkeeper Calum Ferrie made two saves in quick succession.

For the first, he got down low to a decent Josh Mullin strike and got up to save again, this time from Aidan Connolly.

After another spell of possession for the home side, Rovers took the lead when Vaughan’s shot deflected off a defender and past the keeper.

Queen’s Park resurgent after the break

Queen’s Park emerged from the break a different side and Turner should have done better with an effort he sent over the bar.

Dabrowski then had to react quickly to save a deflected Louis Longridge cross that was heading in and the keeper made another excellent save with his foot to deny Paton.

Just when it seemed Rovers had weathered the storm, they were reduced to 10 men when Murray put in a heavy challenge on Paton.

The game swung on that moment. Scott McGill was brought on and Liam Dick moved to centre-back but Queen’s Park were soon level through Turner.

His initial effort from Dom Thomas’ cross was saved but he was there to finish the rebound in the 70th minute.

Four minutes later, another cross from Thomas down Raith’s left-hand side was finished by Paton.

Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton made their comebacks from injury and were brought on in search of an equaliser, along with Dylan Easton.

They were rewarded for their gamble in the final minute of normal time when McGill crossed for fellow substitute Hamilton to nod in a towering header at the back post.

Raith then scored an unlikely winner when Gullan was fouled in the box and Millen cheekily converted with a chipped penalty right down the middle.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 7; Millen 7, Brown 6, Murray 4, Dick 7; Byrne 6 (Hamilton 75′); Connolly 6 (Easton 75′), Stanton 6, Mullin 7; Vaughan 7 (McGill, 66′), Smith 6 (Gullan 82).

Subs not used: Thomson, Hannah, Masson.

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was delighted with the win. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on 'incredible team spirit' at Raith Rovers and why he was confident…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time.
Craig Levein hopeful on Nicky Clark's calf injury as St Johnstone boss says players…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko celebrates the second of his brace against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee 4-0 St Mirren: Amadou Bakayoko at double as dominant Dee dismantle Buddies
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal.
Graham Carey stunner gives new boss Craig Levein first win and lifts St Johnstone…
Matt Smith of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Matt Smith reveals desire to go one better than dad saw…
Dundee star Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson reveals which Dundee star received dressing room round of applause after Livingston…
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie 'magic' as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'bitterly disappointed' after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United
Euan Murray is 'loving' his time at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers 'gamble' has given Euan Murray 'spring in step' despite arduous commute
Nicky Clark (left) and Chris Kane are both fit again for St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Craig Levein admits 'empathy' for St Johnstone predecessor over 'huge' Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return

Conversation