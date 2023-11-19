Dundee Removal Services driving towards international expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Removal Services driving towards international expansion

Despite facing challenges around recruitment, the long-established firm wants to add staff and grow its reach.

Managing director Scot Brown with one of the Britannia Knightpacking lorries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Managing director Scot Brown with one of the Britannia Knightpacking lorries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A long-established Tayside removal firm has its eye on more expansion in its international business.

Dundee Removal Services (DRS) – which trades as Britannia Knightpacking – was founded in 1973 by John Brown.

He had previously worked as a bread delivery driver for Mother’s Pride.

But he saw the opportunity to use his HGV driving skills along with his manual-handling ability to be his own boss.

John is now 82, but still works part-time in the business as he wants to keep active.

The current managing director of the company is his son Scot, who joined the family-run venture 20 years ago.

Scot said most customers are from Dundee and the surrounding area, but under the Britannia banner it covers all of the north of Scotland.

One of the firm’s removals lorries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He explained staff numbers had been fluctuating due to a number of factors, including an HGV driver shortage.

The current workforce at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate business totals 12, but there are plans to increase that to 15 early next year.

Recruitment challenges for Dundee Removal Services

Scot feels that the UK removal industry is a very under-appreciated sector.

He said: “When you get into the nitty gritty of moving there is a lot of skill required – it’s not just about lifting and shifting.

“Our staff have to deal with not only manual handling, but ensuring they do not damage the property.

“They need to be able to expertly wrap all of a client’s goods, including things like fine china and glassware, to a level that can see it get safely from Dundee to destinations as far away as Sydney.

Recruiting staff can be challenging, Scot said. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“They need to work in all weather, deal with clients that are stressed. And they often need to be away from home when carrying out a national move.”

For all of these reasons, he said, recruiting can be difficult.

Scot added: “We must ensure we appreciate their work and reward them accordingly. In 2022, we became a living-wage employer.”

Plans for new Aberdeen depot

He added Brexit has had a negative effect on the removal industry. It has impacted not only the free movement of households across Europe, but also led to a reduction in drivers available.

But he said DRS is enjoying the best few years in its history.

Current trading is ahead of where it was in the last full pre-Covid year of 2019.

Scot wants to grow the business internationally and open a depot in Aberdeen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Asked about the secret of the success of the business, Scot said: “Consistency and attention to customer care.  We train our staff to treat a client’s goods as if they were their own.”

He feels the biggest opportunity for the company going forward is to expand its work overseas. Scot would also like to see a depot opened in Aberdeen within the next five years.

More from Business

Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Homes close to new pylons to be offered £1,000 off bills a year under…
The price cap is expected to increase from the current £1,834 for a typical dual fuel household to £1,931 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Households set to learn of fresh energy price rise
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is said to be considering an inheritance tax cut (Hannah McKay/PA)
Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits but mulls inheritance tax cut
Jeremy Hunt might cut benefits while reducing tax on some of the wealthiest (James Manning/PA)
Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits as he mulls inheritance tax cut
Abdie Solutions project manager Gordon Hook and managing director Stewart Todd. Image: Abdie Solutions
Perth engineering firm smashes £1m sales milestone after 20 contract wins
UK holidaymakers seeking a bargain Christmas market break should head to Riga, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Riga ranked top spot for a bargain Christmas market trip
Jeremy Hunt says now is the moment for growth as he signals tax cuts
The change was introduced when Rishi Sunak was chancellor, the TUC said (Leon Neal/PA)
Public purse losing £29m a week as a result of tax breaks for banks…
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could cut inheritance tax (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt says now is the moment for growth as he signals tax cuts
Sam Altman (Eric Risberg/AP)
ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

Conversation