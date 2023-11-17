Hamilton 1-4 Raith: Rovers ease their way into yet another SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton 1-4 Raith: Rovers ease their way into yet another SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final

Rovers were comfortable winners in the quarter-final at the ZLX Stadium.

By Craig Cairns
Jack Hamilton is surrounded by team-mates after scoring for Raith. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers are into another SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final after a 4-1 win over Hamilton.

Sam Stanton opened the scoring within 10 minutes in a repeat of last season’s final.

Jack Hamilton added a second-half double just after Accies were reduced to 10 men and substitute Dario Zanatta pulled one back with around 17 minutes to go.

Dylan Easton completed the scoring in the 90th minute to put Raith into their fourth semi-final in the competition in its last four iterations

Ian Murray made four changes to the Raith side that came from behind at Queen’s Park. , while the SPFL Trust Trophy holders made one alteration to the team that demolished Stirling Albion.

Both sides came into the match on excellent form, Raith had lost one of their 19 so far, Hamilton had been defeated in just one of theirs.

Raith start positively

The changes didn’t disrupt Rovers’ momentum and they were ahead within eight minutes through Stanton, his third of the season.

One of several sharp passages of play led to the opener, with Jamie Gullan dropping deep to link before receiving the ball on the right. He crossed and the ball eventually fell for Stanton to pass beyond Ryan Fulton.

Sam Stanton opens the scoring for Raith versus Hamilton. Image: SNS.

The visitors had already threatened before that when Accies defender Stephen Hendrie had to clear the ball with the back of his head from Aidan Connolly’s dangerous cross.

Rovers continued to knock the ball around well but, for all their possession, they didn’t create too many more clear-cut opportunities.

They kept Hamilton quiet though. Teenage defender Adam Masson blocked from a Jamie Barjonas strike as Accies started to come into the game after the 15-miniute mark.

There wasn’t much else of note. Euan Henderson hit the target from the edge of the box but his shot was weak and too close to Kevin Dabrowski.

Hamilton kills off Accies

One teenage defender was taken off for another at half-time when Callum Hannah replaced Masson.

All the pressure was then down Rovers’ left-hand side until they finally alleviated the pressure with a counter-attack and Lee Kilday brought down Gullan was a cynical, high foul.

The Accies defender had no complaints when referee Iain Snedden flashed the red card.

It came at a poor time for Hamilton, who had dominated the eight minutes of the second half until that point and fell further behind a few minutes later.

Another nice move saw Ross Millen slip Connolly down the right and his cross was eventually stabbed in by Hamilton whose first effort was cleared off the line.

Jack Hamilton is congratulated by Raith ream-mate Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

A blink of an eye later, he’d scored again, finishing Hannah’s throw-in on the spin from distance.

It sparked a triple substitution from John Rankin and one of those, Dario Zanatta, pulled one back against his former club with a wonderful curling effort from outside the box on 73 minutes.

Hamilton failed to put further pressure on after that and Rover managed the game well before Easton put a gloss on the result with a fourth from distance in the dying minutes.

Line-up

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; Millen 7, Brown 8, Masson 7 (Hannah 45′), Dick 7; Byrne 7; Connolly 8, Stanton 8 (Corr 78′), Easton 8; Hamilton 9 (Smith 78′), Gullan 8 (Mullin 86′).

Subs not used: Thomson, Vaughan.

