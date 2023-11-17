Falkirk 4-2 Dundee United: Sloppy Terrors see unbeaten run end amid crazy five-minute collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Falkirk 4-2 Dundee United: Sloppy Terrors see unbeaten run end amid crazy five-minute collapse

United and the Bairns were battling for a place in the last four of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Alan Temple
Dejected United stars following Falkirk's fourth goal
Dejected United stars following Falkirk's fourth goal. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s lengthy unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt as they crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 4-2 defeat against Falkirk.

United, who had not lost in 17 outings prior to Friday night’s quarter-final showdown, fell behind through Callumn Morrison’s early strike.

The Tangerines turned the contest on its head before the break, with Mathew Cudjoe and Tony Watt striking. That papered over the cracks.

Falkirk ran away with the contest in the second period with Tom Lang, Finn Yeats and Morrison all finding the net during a crazy five minute spell for the Terrors, littered with poordecision-making and individual errors.

Sam Long of Falkirk fumbles a Mathew Cudjoe shot over the line against Dundee United
A despairing Sam Long is unable to atone for his error. Image: SNS

United boss Jim Goodwin resisted the urge to make widespread changes, however Ross Graham, Chris Mochrie, Declan Glass and Cudjoe were afforded opportunities to start.

Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult (although on the bench), Jordan Tillson and Kai Fotheringham – on international duty with Scotland U21s – all dropped out.

Buoyant Bairns

Falkirk took just four minutes to break the deadlock, with John McGlynn’s men rewarded for an energetic, high-pressing start.

A deep delivery from Leon McCann was perfect for ex-Hearts winger Morrison to ghost in and slam a clinical first-time finish beyond Jack Walton.

Callumn Morrison scores for Falkirk against Dundee United
Morrison converts the opener at the back post. Image: SNS

Morrison was causing havoc.

His pin-point cross was narrowly headed over the bar by Calvin Miller as the hosts pushed for a second; in keeping with a team boasting 43 goals in 19 games prior to this encounter.

United belied a hugely underwhelming opening 25 minutes by levelling through Cudjoe.

The tricky Ghanaian, at least seeking to be positive, cut inside from the right flank and unleashed a speculative effort from distance that was woefully spilled over the line by Bairns keeper Sam Long.

Falkirk were straight back on the offensive, with Declan Glass forced to divert a goal-bound Lang header over the bar.

Turnaround complete

But United were nothing if not clinical and completed the turnaround before half-time courtesy of another Watt stunner in this competition.

Tony Watt after scoring against Dundee United
Tony Watt’s muted celebration after finding the net. Image: SNS

Scott McMann slipped a low pass to the stand-in skipper – leading the line in place of Moult – and he fizzed a drive past Long, via the underside of the bar.

Second half collapse

Falkirk restored parity when a Morrison free-kick hit the bar, only for Lang to react the swiftest in the box and bundle the rebound over the line.

Just three minutes later, Falkirk reclaimed the lead, with Yeats calmly firing past Walton after the United keeper could only parry a Calvin Miller effort into the path of the onrushing midfielder.

And a five-minute capitulation was completed when Kevin Holt inexplicably played a blind pass towards Walton – seemingly oblivious of Morrison’s presence. The man of the match hared through on goal, rounded the keeper and tapped over the line.

Star man: Callum Morrison (Falkirk)

Morrison was the star performer for the Bairns and United’s tormentor-in-chief.

Callumn Morrison of Falkirk celebrates scoring against Dundee United
Morrison was man of the match by a distance at Falkirk Stadium. Image: SNS

His brace was superbly taken, while Lang’s leveller to make it 2-2 owed everything to Morrison’s firecracker of a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Aside from his goal involvements, his direct running and dangerous deliveries were one of the defining aspects of an excellent display by McGlynn’s men.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-3-3) Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Graham 6 (Carnwath 85), Holt 5, McMann 6; Sibbald 6 (Stirton 80), Mochrie 5 (Tillson 63), Glass 5; Cudjoe 6 (Moult 63), Watt 6, Middleton 6. Subs not used: Adams, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, Domeracki.

Ref: Grant Irvine

Att: 2891 (558 away)

More from Dundee United

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron an 'absolute stand-out' for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have led their sides impressively so far this season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Which high-flying Dundee side is more impressive this season?
Ross Graham of Dundee United, left, and Connor Graham, golf prodigy
Dundee United prospect Ross Graham hails golf prodigy cousin amid 'mutual respect'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin predicts John McGlynn message to Falkirk stars as Dundee United face side…
Jim Goodwin, left, and John McGlynn have both served up attacking sides
Why Dundee United visit to free-flowing Falkirk promises goals galore
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham, left, on Scotland U21 duty while, right, he showcases his trademark celebration
Kai Fotheringham lifts lid on Dundee United goal celebration as Scotland U21 new boy…
Dundee United and Raith Rovers are battling it out at the top of the Championship. Images: SNS.
Are Raith Rovers credible title contenders to unbeaten Dundee United?
Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Dundee United ace Mathew Cudjoe ready to impress against Falkirk while 'no risk' Ross…
Kai Fotheringham, left, and Jim Goodwin share a joke following a Dundee United fixture
Jim Goodwin recalls Kai Fotheringham first impression as Dundee United youngster is given Scotland…
United fans were everywhere on that momentous day in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Rarely seen pictures show Dundee United fans packed in 'sardine city' Dens Park for…

Conversation