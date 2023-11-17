St Johnstone boss Craig Levein may need to correct ‘balance’ of his squad in January

Craig Levein may need to address the “balance” of his St Johnstone squad in January.

The new Perth boss is still assessing the players he’s got at his disposal, with Thursday’s bounce game against St Mirren helping in that that regard.

Central midfield is an area of obvious strength for Saints.

But when the next transfer window opens in a month-and-a-half, there could be other parts in need of recruitment attention.

“We’ve got too much of some types and not enough of others,” said Levein, who will likely have to do without Nicky Clark and Drey Wright until after the winter break.

“I don’t want to be critical in the slightest because we’ve got good players but the balance probably isn’t quite right to allow us to do other things.

“That will be something we’ll look at in January, if allowed.”